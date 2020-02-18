Andrex Aloe Vera 9 Roll

WHY? 1 stars A Tesco Customer18th February 2020 Would have preferred to give it no stars but that wasn't possible!Have to agree with all the previous reviews. This new product is dreadful. You need to change the product photo to reflect the 'new' product. PLEASE bring back the original skin kind product which I have been using for years. Report

Dreadful replacement 1 stars A Tesco Customer12th February 2020 Rubbish toilet roll - have brought your Aloe Vera for years and this ripple replacement is inferior and I will not buy again. Report

New Ripple Skin Kind not fit for purpose 1 stars A Tesco Customer28th January 2020 I have used the old Skin Kind toilet roll for many years and found it the best toilet paper I have ever bought. The new ripple variety is not as strong. It disintegrates and crumbles and small bits come away and has caused irritation to a very sensitive area. Did Andrex conduct any tests? I have also noticed other bad reviews. Andrex please bring back the old Skin Kind type. I have been trying other Andrex products and they are also of inferior quality. Report

quality 2 stars A Tesco Customer17th January 2020 First time I've bought this product since it has changed. It is definitely of a lower quality as a single ply tissue. While the paper itself is better, any benefits are more than balanced by the loss of a layer. In the end, I'm using more tissue to get the same result, which is unacceptable in a premium product. Wont buy it again, as its no longer worth the price Report

Ruined a great product 1 stars A Tesco Customer28th December 2019 Bring back the Aloe Vera product. This new product is cheaper for Kimberley Clark to manufacture and it isn't a patch on the old product. I have sensitivity to most loo roll. The old Aloe Vera product was fantastic. I had no problems. I am definitely sensitive to this new version. Bring it back please. I am leaving the brand in search of a new solution. Report

Andrex have just changed this Aloe Vera toilet tis 1 stars A Tesco Customer18th December 2019 Andrex have just changed this Aloe Vera toilet tissue. The new version of this toilet tissue is causing problems for people with sensitive skin! Too perfumed and not one for sensitive areas! The older version was so much better and kinder to skin. I am going to change to another brand because of this. Really disappointed as I have been using the older aloe vera paper for years. Report

Have used this for many years and even used to tak 1 stars A Tesco Customer16th December 2019 Have used this for many years and even used to take on holiday for fear of being without! But it has recently changed significantly, no longer two ply and extremely poor quality. Unfortunately my husband bought three large packs so I've had to use it a lot but I've not got used to it. I We will not be buying Andrex again for the foreseeable future. Report

I have used Aloe Vera for years, but now it's gone 1 stars A Tesco Customer6th December 2019 I have used Aloe Vera for years, but now it's gone downhill and I won't use it anymore. I wrote to them and all they said was they would send me free vouchers to buy some more product if I sent them my address, I didn't bother as I won't be using it anymore unless they change it back to what it was. And why perfume? I always used white because it is better for females not to have all that colouring etc, but definitely not perfume in private areas, not good for female health. Report

Quality not a good as it used to be. 3 stars A Tesco Customer30th October 2019 I’ve been buying this product for many years, it’s changed recently and the quality is much diminished. Using it without sufficient pieces is quite dodgy - there’s a danger of fingers going through holes. Eukk Report