Tesco Hot & Spicy Breaded Chicken Mini Fillets 305G

I've been shopping at Tesco for 5 years and this is the first time I've ever rated / reviewed a product. Perfect blend of spiciness, tenderness and crispiness. Need I say more?
Good product, check the packaging!
Product is good. Varies in hotness but lots of flavour. Packaging is often broken though which puts us off buying it.
taste fantastic and healthy
Delicious
These are delicious for those who like curry etc. I serve with tossed salad and lots of sweet tomatoes. I used to buy the large size, fillets even better, but as usual they stopped selling them.
The tastiest you'll even taste!
I'm not sure I should be telling you have amazing these are because there will be less for me. Probably the tastiest food item in existence. It's no so hot, but it is very tasty! I'm hooked! You can freeze these too and cook from frozen quite easily.