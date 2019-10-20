By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Hot & Spicy Breaded Chicken Mini Fillets 305G

4.5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Hot & Spicy Breaded Chicken Mini Fillets 305G
£ 2.75
£9.02/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1280kJ 305kcal
    15%
  • Fat12.3g
    18%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 902kJ / 215kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast fillet pieces in a crispy hot and spicy breadcrumb coating.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Put your taste buds to the test with our hot and spicy chicken mini fillets. Generously coated in chilli and paprika breadcrumbs for a crispy bite. Oven cook in 18 minutes. These tasty bites make a quick and easy family favourite, or a snack with dips and a movie. Wrap your mini fillets in soft tortillas with salad and zingy salsa or serve them in soft burger buns with lettuce, tomato and cool mayonnaise. Click the Recipe tab at the top of the page to find inspiration for delicious homemade sides. Expertly selected for freshness and quality.
  • Generously coated in chilli and paprika breadcrumbs for a crispy bite
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Whole mini fillet
  • Generously coated in chilli and paprika breadcrumbs for a crispy bite
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Pack size: 305g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (57%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Lentils, Rice Flour, Wheat Gluten, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Spices, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Parsley, Chilli Powder, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Spice Extracts, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cocoa Butter, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Oven cook
Instructions: 23-25 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven cook
Instructions: 16-18 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

305g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (142g**)
Energy902kJ / 215kcal1280kJ / 305kcal
Fat8.6g12.3g
Saturates0.8g1.1g
Carbohydrate16.4g23.3g
Sugars1.3g1.9g
Fibre0.3g0.4g
Protein17.7g25.2g
Salt0.5g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 305g typically weighs 283g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

I've been shopping at Tesco for 5 years and this i

5 stars

I've been shopping at Tesco for 5 years and this is the first time I've ever rated / reviewed a product. Perfect blend of spiciness, tenderness and crispiness. Need I say more?

Good product, check the packaging!

3 stars

Product is good. Varies in hotness but lots of flavour. Packaging is often broken though which puts us off buying it.

taste fantastic and healthy

5 stars

taste fantastic and healthy

Delicious

5 stars

These are delicious for those who like curry etc. I serve with tossed salad and lots of sweet tomatoes. I used to buy the large size, fillets even better, but as usual they stopped selling them.

The tastiest you'll even taste!

5 stars

I'm not sure I should be telling you have amazing these are because there will be less for me. Probably the tastiest food item in existence. It's no so hot, but it is very tasty! I'm hooked! You can freeze these too and cook from frozen quite easily.

