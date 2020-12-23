We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sellotape Gold 24Mm X 50M

Sellotape Gold 24Mm X 50M
  • Clear when applied
  • Extra sticky, easy to tear & anti-tangle
  • Large roll
  • Sellotape Original Golden Sticky Tape is an office and household essential. It is an everyday solution for most sticking tasks, including wrapping presents, sticking paper, card, envelopes and all sorts of household objects. With Sellotape Original you won't come unwind. Sellotape is strong and sticky. In a comparison of adhesive tapes Sellotape has proven to be up to 50% stickier and 20% stronger than competitor products - Britain's no 1 stationery tape.
  • Product Benefits At A Glance:
  • - Extra strong and sticky
  • - Golden in colour, but clear when applied
  • - Starter tab for easy use
  • - Easy to tear
  • - Anti-tangle for better control of the unwinding
  • About Sellotape:
  • For more than 70 years Sellotape has been a household name. From taping up windows during the blitz to sticking together pictures, papers and documents. Sellotape is synonymous with everyday life from past to present. Sellotape is recognised as the sticky tape market leader, and even has its very own entry in the Oxford English Dictionary! Choose Sellotape for all your sticky tape needs.

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Read the description!

3 stars

Sellotape Gold 24Mm X 50M - Misleading. This is not Gold tape it's just the original Sellotape golden in colour on the roll but clear when applied. I should have read the description!

strong and lasts

5 stars

Maybe more expensive but worth it. It's much stronger and longer than the cheap cello tape. I'm sticking to this cello tape especially for Christmas presents - the cheap ones don't last two minutes X

Selotape

5 stars

Selotape. Sticky clear tape. What more can one say?

What can I say. It's tape. That's Sticky

4 stars

Clear tape that sticks stuff to other stuff. Very useful at helping to wrap presents at Christmas. (Which is why I bought it)

great service

5 stars

Bought this with wrapping paper for my Christmas presents, not only did it arrive quickly but it was great quality and very cheap. I will use Tesco online again soon, really happy with the service.

strong product

5 stars

Always the best sellotape to buy! Strong and easy to tear

Great

5 stars

Good product as expected. Reasonable cost don't think you would find it cheaper elsewhere.

Great quality

5 stars

Most sellotapes are cheap and nasty but this one is strong & loads on the reel. Defo recommend and great price & quality.

Great product

5 stars

Does exactly what it says happy with the product and would purchase again no problem

One of the best tapes out there.

5 stars

Sellotape is one of the best tapes out there. Always good to have a roll of this tucked away somewhere. Strong enough to seal parcels etc.

