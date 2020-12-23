Read the description!
Sellotape Gold 24Mm X 50M - Misleading. This is not Gold tape it's just the original Sellotape golden in colour on the roll but clear when applied. I should have read the description!
strong and lasts
Maybe more expensive but worth it. It's much stronger and longer than the cheap cello tape. I'm sticking to this cello tape especially for Christmas presents - the cheap ones don't last two minutes X
Selotape
Selotape. Sticky clear tape. What more can one say?
What can I say. It's tape. That's Sticky
Clear tape that sticks stuff to other stuff. Very useful at helping to wrap presents at Christmas. (Which is why I bought it)
great service
Bought this with wrapping paper for my Christmas presents, not only did it arrive quickly but it was great quality and very cheap. I will use Tesco online again soon, really happy with the service.
strong product
Always the best sellotape to buy! Strong and easy to tear
Great
Good product as expected. Reasonable cost don't think you would find it cheaper elsewhere.
Great quality
Most sellotapes are cheap and nasty but this one is strong & loads on the reel. Defo recommend and great price & quality.
Great product
Does exactly what it says happy with the product and would purchase again no problem
One of the best tapes out there.
Sellotape is one of the best tapes out there. Always good to have a roll of this tucked away somewhere. Strong enough to seal parcels etc.