Tesco Brussels Sprout Stalk Each

5(1)Write a review
Product Description

  • Brussels sprouts.
  • Harvested by hand Carefully grown and left on the stalk for freshness At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our seasonal produce for its freshness and quality. Our brussels sprouts come from trusted growers across the UK. One of our growers, TH Clements, is a family owned business which has been growing sprouts for 50 years. Neil and his skilled team grow them in the fertile silt soils of Lincolnshire where the mild coastal climate creates ideal growing conditions. The stalks are carefully selected for their size and quality making these nutty classics ideal for steaming, roasting or even stir frys over the festive period."
  • Harvested by hand On the stalk for freshness

Information

Ingredients

Brussels Sprouts

Storage

Keep stalk in a cool dry place

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Remove required amount of sprouts from stalk. Trim and cut across bottom of each sprout.

     

    Hob
    Time: 7-8 mins
    Place in a pan of boiling water.
    Reduce heat and simmer for 7-8 minutes or until tender.
    Drain well before serving.

     

    Steam
    Time: 10-15 mins
    Place in a steamer for 10-15 or until tender.

     

    Cooking Warnings:
    Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Single

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy214kJ / 51kcal214kJ / 51kcal
Fat1.4g1.4g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate4.1g4.1g
Sugars3.1g3.1g
Fibre4.1g4.1g
Protein3.5g3.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C115.0mg (144%NRV)115.0mg (144%NRV)
Folic Acid135.0µg (68%NRV)135.0µg (68%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

The best for flavour/value.

5 stars

This is the best way to buy Brussel sprouts, as they remain fresh for much longer. Get them while you can. Hang them upside down, somewhere cool, dark and not too dry.

