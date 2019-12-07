Tesco Brussels Sprout Stalk Each

The best for flavour/value.
This is the best way to buy Brussel sprouts, as they remain fresh for much longer. Get them while you can. Hang them upside down, somewhere cool, dark and not too dry.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 214kJ / 51kcal
Brussels Sprouts
Keep stalk in a cool dry place
Produce of
Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Remove required amount of sprouts from stalk. Trim and cut across bottom of each sprout.
Hob
Time: 7-8 mins
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Reduce heat and simmer for 7-8 minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.
Steam
Time: 10-15 mins
Place in a steamer for 10-15 or until tender.
Cooking Warnings:
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Servings
Single
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100g
|Energy
|214kJ / 51kcal
|214kJ / 51kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|4.1g
|Protein
|3.5g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Vitamin C
|115.0mg (144%NRV)
|115.0mg (144%NRV)
|Folic Acid
|135.0µg (68%NRV)
|135.0µg (68%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019