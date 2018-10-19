Tesco Free From Pure Oats 450G

Good Quality
I use this in my homemade Granola. I use hot milk on my granola and enjoy the slight creaminess that I get with the oats.
Very Tasty!
These are lovely oats very creamy and easily cooked I usually have mine with home stewed eating apple which saves using sugar as they sweetened the porridge and a splash of soya milk
Delicious and convenient
We bought these oats as my husband is Coeliac, however these oats are perfect for the whole family. They do cost quite a bit more than non-GF oats but for a Coeliac it is worth paying the extra. We have tried the other name brand GF oats and these Tesco oats are just as good as one brand and actually better than another leading name. These are a staple in our shopping basket and I prefer to buy this gluten free variety for the whole family so we don't get GF and non-GF* mixed up. *Oats are naturally gluten free but the manufacturing process may not remove other grains. The 'gluten free' version removes those grains so that it can be classified as gluten free.
excellent
my wife is on a healthy life style gluton and wheat free style
Love this product
Buy this product every week and love its great quality and taste