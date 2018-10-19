By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Pure Oats 450G

£ 2.00
£0.44/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1509kJ / 357kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Oats.
  • GLUTEN free / WHEAT free / MILK free
  • Gluten free oats Carefully grown and sepcially selected rolled oats ideal for porridge or baking.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flakes.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 3 mins 10 secs / 900W 2 mins 45 secs
Place 50g oats into a microwaveable bowl.
Add 250ml of dairy free milk alternative.
Microwave on full power.
Allow to stand for 1 minute, stir.
Add sugar or salt to taste.
Alternatively, the oats can be cooked as above, using semi-skimmed milk or 300ml water.

Hob
Instructions: 3-6 mins
Place 50g oats into a saucepan.
Add 250ml of dairy free milk alternative.
Heat gently, stirring often for 3-6 minutes until the oats are broken down and the texture is creamy.
Add sugar or salt to taste. Alternatively, the oats can be cooked as above, using semi-skimmed milk or 300ml water.
Do not re-heat.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/9 of a pack (50g)
Energy1509kJ / 357kcal755kJ / 179kcal
Fat4.6g2.3g
Saturates0.7g0.4g
Carbohydrate63.6g31.8g
Sugars0.8g0.4g
Fibre8.0g4.0g
Protein11.5g5.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good Quality

5 stars

I use this in my homemade Granola. I use hot milk on my granola and enjoy the slight creaminess that I get with the oats.

Very Tasty!

5 stars

These are lovely oats very creamy and easily cooked I usually have mine with home stewed eating apple which saves using sugar as they sweetened the porridge and a splash of soya milk

Delicious and convenient

5 stars

We bought these oats as my husband is Coeliac, however these oats are perfect for the whole family. They do cost quite a bit more than non-GF oats but for a Coeliac it is worth paying the extra. We have tried the other name brand GF oats and these Tesco oats are just as good as one brand and actually better than another leading name. These are a staple in our shopping basket and I prefer to buy this gluten free variety for the whole family so we don't get GF and non-GF* mixed up. *Oats are naturally gluten free but the manufacturing process may not remove other grains. The 'gluten free' version removes those grains so that it can be classified as gluten free.

excellent

5 stars

my wife is on a healthy life style gluton and wheat free style

Love this product

5 stars

Buy this product every week and love its great quality and taste

