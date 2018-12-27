Tesco Red Velvet Cupcake 2 Pack

Very good quality and delicious
INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavoured Frosting (34%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Colours (Beetroot Red, Annatto, Curcumin), Icing Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Water, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Maize Starch, Salt, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze on day of purchase but always by "best before" date shown.defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Pack contains 2 servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
2 x Cupcakes
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cupcake (55g)
|Energy
|1950kJ / 466kcal
|1073kJ / 256kcal
|Fat
|23.3g
|12.8g
|Saturates
|6.2g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|60.1g
|33.1g
|Sugars
|45.8g
|25.2g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.3g
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
