By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Red Velvet Cupcake 2 Pack

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Red Velvet Cupcake 2 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.75/each
One cupcake
  • Energy1073kJ 256kcal
    13%
  • Fat12.8g
    18%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars25.2g
    28%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1950kJ / 466kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Red sponge cakes filled with chocolate flavour sauce, topped with vanilla flavoured frosting and decorated with red velvet crumb.
  • Chocolate flavour centre Topped with frosting and red velvet crumb for a rich treat
  • Chocolate flavour centre Topped with frosting and red velvet crumb for a rich treat
  • Chocolate flavour centre
  • Topped with frosting and red velvet crumb for a rich treat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavoured Frosting (34%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Flavouring, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Colours (Beetroot Red, Annatto, Curcumin), Icing Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Water, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Maize Starch, Salt, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze on day of purchase but always by "best before" date shown.defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

2 x Cupcakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cupcake (55g)
Energy1950kJ / 466kcal1073kJ / 256kcal
Fat23.3g12.8g
Saturates6.2g3.4g
Carbohydrate60.1g33.1g
Sugars45.8g25.2g
Fibre1.3g0.7g
Protein3.3g1.8g
Salt0.5g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good quality and delicious

5 stars

Very good quality and delicious

Usually bought next

Tesco Chocolate Fudge Cupcakes 2 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.75/each

Tesco White Chocolate & Vanilla Cupcakes 2 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.75/each

Tesco Party Cupcakes 12 Pack

£ 5.50
£0.46/each

Tesco Chocolate Brownie Bites 20 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.09/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here