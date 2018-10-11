We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free From Chocolate & Crispie Bar 30G

Each bar (30g)
  • Energy675kJ 162kcal
    8%
  • Fat10.1g
    14%
  • Saturates6.3g
    32%
  • Sugars11.3g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2249kJ / 541kcal

Product Description

  • Choc bar with crisped rice, inulin, rice syrup and rice flour.
  • Pack size: 30G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Rice Syrup, Inulin, Crisped Rice (5%)[Rice Flour, Sugar, Cocoa], Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

30g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach bar (30g)
Energy2249kJ / 541kcal675kJ / 162kcal
Fat33.7g10.1g
Saturates21.0g6.3g
Carbohydrate50.8g15.2g
Sugars37.7g11.3g
Fibre12.0g3.6g
Protein2.5g0.8g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Deliciuos

5 stars

Love this chocolate so does my grandson. We use it to make cornflake cakes too.

Tasty

5 stars

Lovely tasty Dairy Free bar

