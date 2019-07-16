By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Chocolate Bar 35G

Tesco Free From Chocolate Bar 35G
£ 0.45
£1.29/100g
Each bar contains
  • Energy791kJ 190kcal
    10%
  • Fat12.3g
    18%
  • Saturates7.6g
    38%
  • Sugars12.7g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2260kJ / 544kcal

Product Description

  • Milk free choc bar made with cocoa, rice syrup and rice flour.
  • Pack size: 35g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Rice Syrup, Inulin, Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • Allergy Advice! For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

35g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach bar (typically 35g) contains
Energy2260kJ / 544kcal791kJ / 190kcal
Fat35.0g12.3g
Saturates21.6g7.6g
Carbohydrate48.4g16.9g
Sugars36.2g12.7g
Fibre12.5g4.4g
Protein2.5g0.9g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

YUM!

5 stars

spotted this while buying a good, healthy salad in store! just YUM!! (a bit on the small size, making it a bit tempting to eat 2!)

A nice, simple dairy-free 'milk chocolate' bar. Th

4 stars

A nice, simple dairy-free 'milk chocolate' bar. The white one is surprisingly good, too.

fixes the craving

5 stars

Having recently been diagnosed as dairy gluten and egg intolerant its lovely to have that bar of chocolate you can reach for when the craving hits you. What's nice about it as well is it doesn't taste like an ' alternative". Other supermarket brands do other flavours which might be nice if tescos looked into.

