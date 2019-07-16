Tesco Free From Chocolate Bar 35G

YUM!
spotted this while buying a good, healthy salad in store! just YUM!! (a bit on the small size, making it a bit tempting to eat 2!)
A nice, simple dairy-free 'milk chocolate' bar. The white one is surprisingly good, too.
fixes the craving
Having recently been diagnosed as dairy gluten and egg intolerant its lovely to have that bar of chocolate you can reach for when the craving hits you. What's nice about it as well is it doesn't taste like an ' alternative". Other supermarket brands do other flavours which might be nice if tescos looked into.