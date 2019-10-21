By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Whitworths Popping Corn 500G

3(1)Write a review
Whitworths Popping Corn 500G
£ 2.00
£4.00/kg
A 50g serving of cooked popcorn porivdes
  • Energy190kcal
    9%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1686KJ/401kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet Salty Popcorn
  • For more information & tempting recipes log on to: www.whitworths.co.uk
  • Whitworths range of products are at the highest quality from all over the world. They are selected and packed to meet our very demanding specifications. They are checked at every stage, both in the country of origin and here in the UK to ensure that they reach you in perfect condition. At Whitworths, our passion for quality ensures that you can enjoy the best taste every time.
  • Pop and coat in sugar, salt or caramel
  • Specially selected by Whitworths - premium quality
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain Cereals containing Gluten and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.Best before end: see side of pack.

Produce of

Product of more than one country. Packed in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 10 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Do not eat raw product. Some kernels may not pop, so we suggest you enjoy with care.

Name and address

  • Whitworths Ltd.,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • If you have any questions or comments call:
  • 01933 654340
  • Or write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Whitworths Ltd.,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as consumedPer 50g as consumed
Energy 1686KJ/401kcal843KJ/201kcal
Fat 9.5g4.8g
of which saturates 1.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate 59.2g29.6g
of which sugars 0.5g0.3g
Fibre 14.2g7.1g
Protein 12.6g6.3g
Salt TraceTrace
When cooked according to instructions 50g of uncooked popping corn weighs approx. 45g when popped--
This pack contains approx. 10 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Do not eat raw product. Some kernels may not pop, so we suggest you enjoy with care.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Pop-CON, not PopCorn

3 stars

No different from popcorn at half the price - I bought it (like a fool) thinking it must be something special - why ever would anyone pay to have "branded" popcorn? More like pop-con!!

Usually bought next

East End Popcorn 500G

£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Tesco British Salted Block Butter 250G

£ 1.50
£6.00/kg

Tesco Chickpeas In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Tesco Plain Flour 1.5Kg

£ 0.60
£0.40/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here