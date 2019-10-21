Whitworths Popping Corn 500G

Pop-CON, not PopCorn
No different from popcorn at half the price - I bought it (like a fool) thinking it must be something special - why ever would anyone pay to have "branded" popcorn? More like pop-con!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1686KJ/401kcal
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.Best before end: see side of pack.
Product of more than one country. Packed in the UK
This pack contains approx. 10 servings
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as consumed
|Per 50g as consumed
|Energy
|1686KJ/401kcal
|843KJ/201kcal
|Fat
|9.5g
|4.8g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|59.2g
|29.6g
|of which sugars
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|14.2g
|7.1g
|Protein
|12.6g
|6.3g
|Salt
|Trace
|Trace
|When cooked according to instructions 50g of uncooked popping corn weighs approx. 45g when popped
|-
|-
|This pack contains approx. 10 servings
|-
|-
Warning: Do not eat raw product. Some kernels may not pop, so we suggest you enjoy with care.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019