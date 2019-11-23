Quorn Bacon Style Rashers 120G

Crap
Texture is horrible as is the flavour, Tesco own rashers were much better
Tesco veggie bacon bring it back!!
Bring back Tesco veggie bacon, it was a million times better than this.
Dreadful
Looks like pink lint and tastes of nothing. Tesco own brand was definitely a whole lot better and now it's been taken off the range! Disappointed.
Halfway there but not quite
This product makes a good base to make a really tasty veggie bacon. The slices are sort of halfway there but not quite. I baste each slice on both sides with a mix of light soy sauce and liquid smoke. I use a pastry brush and don’t go to heavy with it. Next, spray them with a fine mist of oil and crisp them in a pan or grill. Put in a sandwich with lettuce and tomatoes and it really does taste just like a BLT. You can do a couple of packs at a time then when cool, store them in a container in the fridge for a quick breakfast or lunch.
Bleugh!!!
I wanted to start 'Meat Free Mondays' and If your'e looking for a non meat product that tastes like bacon, then this not the one to choose. It doesn't taste anything like bacon and looks nothing like it either.
Not for me...
These long rectangle shaped rashers looked strange and smelled pretty off-putting. Once they were hot they smelled a bit more appetising but the taste was disgusting! Reminded me of dog food!! Shame as Quorn do some really great products.