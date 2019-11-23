By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn Bacon Style Rashers 120G

1.5(6)Write a review
£ 1.75
£14.59/kg
Per 1/4 Pack
  • Energy160kJ 38kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.36g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 532kJ

Product Description

  • Meat free bacon flavour deli slices, made with mycoprotein
  • This product is packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Proudly meat free
  • Satisfyingly simple
  • High in protein
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 120g
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (77%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Flavourings (contains Milk, Smoke Flavourings. Colour: Iron Oxide), Rapeseed Oil, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 2 days. Not suitable for home freezing.Use By: See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Preheat grill. Brush with a little oil, Grill on a medium heat for 3 minutes, turn halfway.

Hob
Instructions: Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat for 2 minutes, turn halfway.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 1/4 Pack
Energy532kJ160kJ
-128kcal38kcal
Fat5.2g1.6g
of which saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate3.1g0.9g
of which sugars0.3g0.1g
Fibre6.0g1.8g
Protein14g4.2g
Salt1.2g0.36g
Serves 4--

6 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Crap

1 stars

Texture is horrible as is the flavour, Tesco own rashers were much better

Tesco veggie bacon bring it back!!

1 stars

Bring back Tesco veggie bacon, it was a million times better than this.

Dreadful

1 stars

Looks like pink lint and tastes of nothing. Tesco own brand was definitely a whole lot better and now it's been taken off the range! Disappointed.

Halfway there but not quite

4 stars

This product makes a good base to make a really tasty veggie bacon. The slices are sort of halfway there but not quite. I baste each slice on both sides with a mix of light soy sauce and liquid smoke. I use a pastry brush and don’t go to heavy with it. Next, spray them with a fine mist of oil and crisp them in a pan or grill. Put in a sandwich with lettuce and tomatoes and it really does taste just like a BLT. You can do a couple of packs at a time then when cool, store them in a container in the fridge for a quick breakfast or lunch.

Bleugh!!!

2 stars

I wanted to start 'Meat Free Mondays' and If your'e looking for a non meat product that tastes like bacon, then this not the one to choose. It doesn't taste anything like bacon and looks nothing like it either.

Not for me...

1 stars

These long rectangle shaped rashers looked strange and smelled pretty off-putting. Once they were hot they smelled a bit more appetising but the taste was disgusting! Reminded me of dog food!! Shame as Quorn do some really great products.

