Rowse Squeezy Light & Mild Honey 340G

Rowse Squeezy Light & Mild Honey 340G
£ 2.85
£0.84/100g

Product Description

  • Light & Mild Honey
  • Honey may naturally crystallise. A blend of non-EU honeys.
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Warnings

  • Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Rowse Honey Ltd.,
  • OX10 9DE.

Return to

  • Rowse Honey Ltd.,
  • OX10 9DE.
  • www.rowsehoney.co.uk
  • Give us a buzz on 01491 454 100

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy1398kJ/329kcal
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates0.2g
Carbohydrate81.5g
of which sugars80.8g
Fibre<0.5g
Protein<0.5g
Salt0.03g

Safety information

View more safety information

Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.

