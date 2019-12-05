By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Soreen Banana Loaf Each

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 1.20
£1.20/each
Per 52g portion (1/5 of a loaf):
  • Energy670kJ 159kcal
    8%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt0.24g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1288kJ

Product Description

  • A banana fruit loaf
  • Tell everyone how you ate me on Twitter@soreenHQ or facebook.com/soreenHQ
  • The secret's in the squidge
  • Squeeze me. Come on. Don't be shy.
  • There. Feel that? That's squidgy power that is. Deliciously chewy fruitiness bursting with energy to help keep you fuelled up and ready for action. But don't take my squidginess too literally - I'm low in saturated fat too.
  • Less than 1.5% saturated fat
  • Deliciously squidgy energy
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Sweetened Banana Flavoured Pieces (11%) (Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Pear Purée, Concentrated Banana Purée, Humectant: Glycerol, Sugar, Wheat Fibre, Palm Fat, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Sugar, Banana Purée (9.9%), Maize Starch, Vegetable Fat (Rapeseed, Palm), Dextrose, Salt, Yeast, Flavourings, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Colour: Lutein

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory which handles Milk ingredients, Soya and Oats

Storage

I like cool, dry places best. Eat me within 2 days of opening or if you want to save me for another time, just pop me in the freezer. Use me within 3 months of freezing, and make sure I'm fully defrosted before you take a bite.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to enjoy me
  • Toast me under the grill, spread me with butter, pile me with jam or just enjoy the me as I come.

Name and address

  • Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
  • Soreen,
  • Manchester,
  • M17 1PP.

Return to

  • Squidgy enough for you?
  • I was perfect when I left the Soreen bakery, but if I've lost my squidge (or fallen short in any other way) then please get in touch. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Contact us at www.soreen.com/get-in-touch
  • Call us free on 0800 515739
  • Or write to us at
  • Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
  • Soreen,
  • Manchester,
  • M17 1PP.

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/5 Loaf
Energy 1288kJ670kJ
-305kcal159kcal
Fat 5.0g2.6g
of which saturates 1.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate 55.6g28.9g
of which sugars 18.4g9.6g
Fibre 4.4g2.3g
Protein 7.2g3.7g
Salt 0.47g0.24g

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Out of date on the day it came. It was for the wee

1 stars

Out of date on the day it came. It was for the weekend.Had to be thrown to the birds........even they were dubious.I don't hate it .....just the date.

Mmmm

5 stars

Unreal ! The lunchbox loaves are also delicious . Goes down a treat with a cup of tea

Amazing & Accidentally Vegan

5 stars

10/10 would recommend

