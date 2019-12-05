Soreen Banana Loaf Each

Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Sweetened Banana Flavoured Pieces (11%) (Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Pear Purée, Concentrated Banana Purée, Humectant: Glycerol, Sugar, Wheat Fibre, Palm Fat, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Malic Acid, Natural Flavouring, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Sugar, Banana Purée (9.9%), Maize Starch, Vegetable Fat (Rapeseed, Palm), Dextrose, Salt, Yeast, Flavourings, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Colour: Lutein
Storage
I like cool, dry places best. Eat me within 2 days of opening or if you want to save me for another time, just pop me in the freezer. Use me within 3 months of freezing, and make sure I'm fully defrosted before you take a bite.