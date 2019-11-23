Tesco 12 Pigs In Blankets 180G

Delicious and convenient
We have these every year, they are the nicest shop bought combos you can get and they're ready cooked for minimum fuss. We normally freeze a few packs as they tend to sell out closer to Christmas day.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1237kJ / 298kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pork Sausage (73%) [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Spices, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonate), Yeast Extract, Spice And Herb Extracts [Sage, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger], Rapeseed Oil], Cooked Hickory Smoked Streaky Bacon (26%) [Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)].
Pork sausages filled into U.K. and non-U.K. beef casings.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4-6 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 8-10 mins. Spread pigs in blankets evenly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU
Pack contains 12 servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pig in blanket (14g**)
|Energy
|1237kJ / 298kcal
|178kJ / 43kcal
|Fat
|21.1g
|3.0g
|Saturates
|7.6g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|8.5g
|1.2g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.2g
|Protein
|17.7g
|2.6g
|Salt
|2.6g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 180g typically weighs 173g.
|-
|-
