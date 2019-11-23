By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 12 Pigs In Blankets 180G

Tesco 12 Pigs In Blankets 180G

Rest of shelf

One pig in blanket
  • Energy178kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1237kJ / 298kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pork cocktail sausages wrapped in hickory smoked streaky bacon.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit.tescoplc.com
  • Hickory smoked bacon
  • All our party food cooks at the same temperature
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pork Sausage (73%) [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Spices, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonate), Yeast Extract, Spice And Herb Extracts [Sage, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger], Rapeseed Oil], Cooked Hickory Smoked Streaky Bacon (26%) [Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)].

Pork sausages filled into U.K. and non-U.K. beef casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4-6 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 8-10 mins. Spread pigs in blankets evenly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4-6 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pig in blanket (14g**)
Energy1237kJ / 298kcal178kJ / 43kcal
Fat21.1g3.0g
Saturates7.6g1.1g
Carbohydrate8.5g1.2g
Sugars1.4g0.2g
Fibre1.4g0.2g
Protein17.7g2.6g
Salt2.6g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 180g typically weighs 173g.--

Delicious and convenient

5 stars

We have these every year, they are the nicest shop bought combos you can get and they're ready cooked for minimum fuss. We normally freeze a few packs as they tend to sell out closer to Christmas day.

