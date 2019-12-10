By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Southern Comfort 1 Litre

Southern Comfort 1 Litre
Product Description

  • Liqueur
  • Category of one™
  • The taste of whiskey made comfortable, sweet, smooth and delicious, unlike any others. Try your comfort™ with lemonade and a squeeze of fresh lime.
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Tasting Notes

  • The taste of whiskey made comfortable, sweet, smooth and delicious, unlike any others

Alcohol Units

35

ABV

35% vol

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of the U.S.A. and EU

Name and address

  • Hi-Spirits,
  • 60 Marina Place,
  • Hampton Wick,
  • Surrey,
  • KT1 4BH.

Return to

  • Hi-Spirits,
  • 60 Marina Place,
  • Hampton Wick,
  • Surrey,
  • KT1 4BH.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Super drink when mixed

4 stars

Superb drink when mixed with lime and lemonade, or as a chaser in a pint of strongbow,

