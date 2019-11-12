Tesco Free From 8 Thick Pork Sausages 454G

Why stop them tesco????
Why o why have tesco stopped stocking these. They are the best gluten free sausages I have found and I'm so disappointed that they are not available any more :(
thhey are delicious
it is the best sausage ive ever had and no greese the flavour is really top notch missing them hope they will be back soon
What about us Gluten free customers????
Have tried 4 stores within reasonable travelling distance of my home in Wales, plus 2 large stores within my partners vicinity in Stourbridge, all with notices in the freezer section that say stock expected soon! Why are we gluten intolerant customers being targeted, there are hundreds of gluten full sausages both in the freezers and in the fresh food sections, PLEASE bring them back soon!!!!!!!!
Bring this product back
Please bring these sausages back - they were very tasty.
Bring them back - please!
I’m devastated these are no longer stocked, the whole of October the shelf has been empty and the date they were expected kept being put back. My son is autistic, has food allergies but also sensory processing disorder, these were the only sausages he would eat, after hunting high and low for sausages he’d tolerate - he loved these! No they are not being stocked and the rest of the freefrom stock is mainly chicken - this is hugely disappointing!
Stock
When are these going to be in stock?
Great tasty sausages as they should be
Great sausages, the only ones my son will eat. Please bring them back!!!!!
Please bring them back they are gorgeous
Great sausages please bring them back
These sausages are really great, but you haven't been stocking them for several weeks. I have now run out of the stock that I had. I have 2 little boys who are gluten free and can't eat ordinary sausages
great taste
Excellent quality and flavour really love their flavour