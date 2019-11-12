By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From 8 Thick Pork Sausages 454G

5(10)Write a review
Tesco Free From 8 Thick Pork Sausages 454G
£ 2.00
£4.41/kg
2 grilled sausages
  • Energy1408kJ 339kcal
    17%
  • Fat26.8g
    38%
  • Saturates11.4g
    57%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1238kJ / 298kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free thick pork sausages.
  • GLUTEN, WHEAT AND MILK FREE Free from gluten, wheat and milk thick pork sausages
  • Pack size: 0.454kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (76%), Water, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Salt, Maize Starch, Pepper, Sage, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphates) Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Filled into beef protein casings

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.Keep frozen at -18oC or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. Place under a pre-heated grill for 10-12 minutes. Turn occasionally. Time: 10-12 minutes, Temp: Medium

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Shallow fry in a little oil for 8-10minutes, turning occasionally. Time: 8-10 minutes

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (112g)
Energy1238kJ / 298kcal1408kJ / 339kcal
Fat23.4g26.8g
Saturates9.9g11.4g
Carbohydrate8.8g9.9g
Sugars0.3g0.3g
Fibre0.2g0.2g
Protein13.0g14.6g
Salt1.2g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--

10 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Why stop them tesco????

5 stars

Why o why have tesco stopped stocking these. They are the best gluten free sausages I have found and I'm so disappointed that they are not available any more :(

thhey are delicious

5 stars

it is the best sausage ive ever had and no greese the flavour is really top notch missing them hope they will be back soon

What about us Gluten free customers????

5 stars

Have tried 4 stores within reasonable travelling distance of my home in Wales, plus 2 large stores within my partners vicinity in Stourbridge, all with notices in the freezer section that say stock expected soon! Why are we gluten intolerant customers being targeted, there are hundreds of gluten full sausages both in the freezers and in the fresh food sections, PLEASE bring them back soon!!!!!!!!

Bring this product back

5 stars

Please bring these sausages back - they were very tasty.

Bring them back - please!

5 stars

I’m devastated these are no longer stocked, the whole of October the shelf has been empty and the date they were expected kept being put back. My son is autistic, has food allergies but also sensory processing disorder, these were the only sausages he would eat, after hunting high and low for sausages he’d tolerate - he loved these! No they are not being stocked and the rest of the freefrom stock is mainly chicken - this is hugely disappointing!

Stock

5 stars

When are these going to be in stock?

Great tasty sausages as they should be

5 stars

Great sausages, the only ones my son will eat. Please bring them back!!!!!

Please bring them back they are gorgeous

5 stars

Great sausages please bring them back

These sausages are really great, but you haven't b

5 stars

These sausages are really great, but you haven't been stocking them for several weeks. I have now run out of the stock that I had. I have 2 little boys who are gluten free and can't eat ordinary sausages

great taste

5 stars

Excellent quality and flavour really love their flavour

