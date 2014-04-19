Olay Provital Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream 50Ml

anti wrinkle day and night cream
It would have been better topackage the day and night jars differently as it is very easy to get them mixed up A different colour cap for instance. Product good if you put them on at the right time.
Day & night cream for mature skin
I would not buy these products as the contain parabens
It works for me
I use this product because it is one of the only moisturising creams which does not bring me out in spots. It works and I've been using it for several years now.
Nice
Matched skin tone and worked properly.
Not to heavy a cream and skin feels firm but soft
Not to heavy a cream and skin feels firm but soft
WOOW it does work
You will not regret for purchasing the product.It does pays you off. I bought this for my mom and she just loved it.Thank you Olay and thank you tesco.:)
Very good
Lovely and creamy texture.