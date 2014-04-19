By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Olay Provital Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream 50Ml

4(7)Write a review
image 1 of Olay Provital Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream 50Ml
£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml
  • Olay Anti-Wrinkle’s targeted solution minimizes the appearance of wrinkles, so you can laugh in the face of wrinkles. Olay Anti-Wrinkle Pro Vital night cream is specifically designed to address the specific needs of mature skins and visibly reduce even deep wrinkles while you sleep. Research has shown that your skin starts to behave differently as it matures. Structural changes in the dermal matrix and reduction in collagen levels make the skin appear thinner and less bouncy. Targeted Vitamin Complex, a sophisticated multi-vitamin blend of anti-ageing hero ingredients niacinamide, vitamin e and pro-vitamin B5, helps to protect the skin while intense hydration helps restore firmness and elasticity. Mature skin appear to behave like younger skin. As a result skin is more resilient, feels more bouncy and replumped and even deep wrinkles appear reduced.
  • Makes mature skin appear more youthful
  • Visible reduction of even deep wrinkles
  • Skin feels more bouncy and replumped
  • Intense nourishment and improved tone and texture
  • Easily absorbed
  • This anti-ageing moisturiser is ideal for women aged 50+
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Cetyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Cyclopentasiloxane, Stearyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Palmitate, Panthenol, Dimethicone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Retinyl Palmitate, Ethylhexyl Stearate, Tocopherol, Lecithin, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Zea Mays Oil, Carbomer, PEG-100 Stearate, Stearic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG/PPG-18/18 Dimethicone, Titanium Dioxide, Disodium EDTA, Glyceryl Oleate, Glyceryl Stearate, Citric Acid, Methylparaben, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Propylparaben, Parfum, Benzyl Benzoate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, CI 75130

Warnings

  • For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 OXP, UK
  • [UK] 0800 917 7197
  • Questions or comments? Call

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse thoroughly with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

anti wrinkle day and night cream

3 stars

It would have been better topackage the day and night jars differently as it is very easy to get them mixed up A different colour cap for instance. Product good if you put them on at the right time.

Day & night cream for mature skin

1 stars

I would not buy these products as the contain parabens

It works for me

5 stars

I use this product because it is one of the only moisturising creams which does not bring me out in spots. It works and I've been using it for several years now.

Nice

5 stars

Matched skin tone and worked properly.

Not to heavy a cream and skin feels firm but soft

4 stars

Not to heavy a cream and skin feels firm but soft

WOOW it does work

5 stars

You will not regret for purchasing the product.It does pays you off. I bought this for my mom and she just loved it.Thank you Olay and thank you tesco.:)

Very good

5 stars

Lovely and creamy texture.

Usually bought next

Olay Anti Wrinkle Pro Vital Day Cream Spf 15 50Ml

£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

Olay Anti Wrinkle Firm & Lift Night Moisturiser 50Ml

£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

Olay Anti Wrinkle Firm & Lift Day Moisturiser Spf 15 50Ml

£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here