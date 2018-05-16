By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil Special Selection 750Ml

£ 7.00
£0.93/100ml

  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • This fine Extra Virgin Olive Oil has been specially blended to create the smoothest of flavours with a fruity ripe olive note. Making it perfect for drizzling, sauces, marinades and dipping.
  • Superior category Olive Oil obtained directly from olives and solely by mechanical means.
  • In 1867, Filippo Berio began crafting olive oils worthy of his family and friends, not to mention his name.
  • Pack size: 750ml

Store at room temperature, away from heat and direct sunlight. Becomes cloudy below 7°C. This does not affect product quality.

Produced with extra virgin olive oils from Greece, Italy and Spain

  • Salov S.p.A.,
  • via Montramito N. 1600.,
  • 55040 Massarosa (Lucca),
  • Italy.

750ml ℮

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy 3378kj-822kcal
Fat 91.3 g
of which saturates 15.5 g
Mono-unsaturates 66.1 g
Polyunsaturates 9.7 g
Carbohydrate 0 g
of which sugar0 g
Fibre 0 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g

