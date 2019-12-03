Rowse Squeezy Organic Honey 340G

Product Description
- Organic Honey
- Rowse breakfast honeys are 100% Pure and Natural - just like nature intended: with nothing added and none of the natural goodness taken away. They are perfect for waking up your breakfast, naturally and come in glass jars and squeezy bottles, as well as set and clear varieties.
- Rowse Organic Clear Honey is from organic agriculture and certified by the Soil Association.
- It has a medium amber colour and a fruity flavour, with fresh back notes.
- About Rowse Honey:
- In 1938, our founder Tony Rowse started beekeeping in a small shed in Ewelme, Oxfordshire as a hobby and he loved it so much he formed the Rowse Honey company. Before long, Tony was sourcing honey from beekeepers all over the UK, then from all over the world. In the 1980s, we had grown so big we moved to Wallingford, Oxfordshire (close to Ewelme) and Tony handed over the reins to his son Richard. Years later, we are very proud to be the nation's favourite honey!
- A Blend of EU and non-EU honeys.
- Organic
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 340g
Information
Storage
Store at room temperature.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Brilliant for breakfast! Delicious on porridge, granola, yoghurt, pancakes, waffles & fruit, or to sweeten drinks.
Warnings
- Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Rowse Honey Ltd.,
- OX10 9DE.
Return to
- www.rowsehoney.co.uk
- Give us a buzz on 0800 954 8089
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1398kJ/329kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|81.5g
|of which sugars
|80.8g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.03g
Safety information
Unsuitable for infants under 12 months.
