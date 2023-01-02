We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Caol Ila 12 Year Old Malt Whisky 70Cl

Product Description

  Caol Ila 12 Year Old Malt Whisky 70Cl
  • A smoky, single malt from a remote distillery on Scotland's most famous Whisky Island Islay
  • International Spirits Challenge Gold 2014
  • Peaty, yet fresh and smooth, lightly fragranced with olive oil notes
  • To enjoy, simply serve the 12 Year Old Caol Ila neat in a rocks glass, adding ice or a splash of water to taste
  • Aged 12 years for a fresh, clean, smoky, well matured Malt Whisky
  • Makes the perfect gift for those looking to experience the magic world of peaty whiskies.
  Having recently been awarded Double Gold in both 2010 and 2011 at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, Coal Ila is the ideal gift for any distinguished whisky enthusiasts. The ultimate Islay malt, Caol Ila is considered by experts to be the perfect entry point into the world of peaty malt whiskies. Unique and distinctive Islay smokiness makes Caol Ila a reference for connoisseurs of Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky the world over. Caol Ila is the Gaelic name for the Sound of Islay, which separates the island from Jura in one of the most remote and beautiful parts of Scotland's West Coast. The distillery was founded in 1846 and is situated on the shores of the Sound, a spot originally chosen partly because of the clean water from Loch Nam Ban which still provides its main supply. Fresh, sweetly fruity and smooth-bodied, Caol Ila 12 year old single malt Scotch whisky is the colour of pale straw, with a delicate balance of tastes. The clean, appetising nose shows subtle citrus fruit with just a puff of smoke. Firm and smooth, it begins sweetly then yields a fragrant smokiness and a sweet-smoky, lingering finish. Try it with appetising, salty savoury dishes. For example, olive tapenade on French bread, or juicy warm chorizo sausage. Odd as it may sound, shortbread works well too.
  • The clean, appetising nose shows subtle citrus fruit with just a puff of smoke
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Firm and smooth, it begins sweetly then yields a fragrant smokiness and a sweet-smoky, lingering finish

Alcohol Units

1.125

ABV

43% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Return to

  • Diageo, Lakeside Drive, London, NW10 7HQ

Net Contents

0.7l

superb quality. Smoky taste.

5 stars

