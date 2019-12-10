By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Remy Martin V.S.O.P Cognac 35Cl

Remy Martin V.S.O.P Cognac 35Cl
£ 16.00
£45.72/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Fine Champagne Cognac
  • The new expression of Rémy Martin VSOP comes from the finishing period of the eaux-de-vie that takes place after the final blend, at the end of the ageing process. During one year, the eaux-de-vie are stored exclusively in mature Limousin oak casks that are more than 20 years old, enhancing their fruity notes: this is what is called the Mature Cask Finish. Discover its balance and roundness neat, on ice or in cocktails. Rémy Martin VSOP Mature cask finish is composed of eaux-de-vie coming exclusively from the most sought-after vineyards of Cognac: Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne. Such eaux-de-vie offer an exceptional ageing potential and are known as cognac fine champagne.
  • Mature cask finish
  • Pack size: 35cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Bright coppery gold colour cognac. Perfect balance and harmony, remarkably well-rounded. It has a silky texture. Apricot and peachy fruit notes. Sweet vanilla spicy notes.

Alcohol Units

14

ABV

40% vol

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • E. Remy Martin & Co,
  • 16100 Cognac,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.remymartin.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

35cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

