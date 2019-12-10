Remy Martin V.S.O.P Cognac 35Cl
- Fine Champagne Cognac
- The new expression of Rémy Martin VSOP comes from the finishing period of the eaux-de-vie that takes place after the final blend, at the end of the ageing process. During one year, the eaux-de-vie are stored exclusively in mature Limousin oak casks that are more than 20 years old, enhancing their fruity notes: this is what is called the Mature Cask Finish. Discover its balance and roundness neat, on ice or in cocktails. Rémy Martin VSOP Mature cask finish is composed of eaux-de-vie coming exclusively from the most sought-after vineyards of Cognac: Grande Champagne and Petite Champagne. Such eaux-de-vie offer an exceptional ageing potential and are known as cognac fine champagne.
- Mature cask finish
- Pack size: 35cl
- Bright coppery gold colour cognac. Perfect balance and harmony, remarkably well-rounded. It has a silky texture. Apricot and peachy fruit notes. Sweet vanilla spicy notes.
Alcohol Units
14
ABV
40% vol
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- E. Remy Martin & Co,
- 16100 Cognac,
- France.
Return to
- www.remymartin.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
35cl ℮
