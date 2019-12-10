By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Monkey Shoulder 70Cl

4.5(81)Write a review
image 1 of Monkey Shoulder 70Cl
£ 22.00
£31.43/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Blended Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Great with mixers or just on its own, Monkey Shoulder's rich playful style deserves to be a permanent fixture in your drink's cupboard. From your classic Old Fashioned to your modern Penicillin, its richness and vibrancy combine with mellow vanilla notes to make it an awesome pairing to many a concoction and occasion. Swing by monkeyshoulder.com for cocktail recipes and make yours a monkey.
  • Although bragging is not in our nature, we have to say that Monkey Shoulder is all round very special. Blending Glenfiddich, Balvenie and Kininvie, Monkey Shoulder is a less peaty whisky than you may be used to and has unique hits of vanilla, spiciness and oak.
  • So why call it Monkey Shoulder? Hmmm… sounds like a Monkey Shoulder could be a medical condition. Yes, absolutely right. When malting barley by hand, years ago, some malt men would develop a strain injury known as Monkey Shoulder. To this day, the malting barley is still turned by hand (although no injuries are allowed to occur thanks to ‘elf' ‘n' safety) and for the highest quality whisky blending is carried out in small batches.
  • Inspired by the malt man's craft, Monkey Shoulder marries three of Speyside's finest single malt whiskies, resulting in a rich blended malt of exceptional smoothness
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Monkey Shoulder will wake up your taste buds with notes of mellow vanilla and spiciness while zesty orange, vanilla honey and spiced oak wafts up your nose.

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Great with mixers or on its own. We've been monkeying around with some cheeky takes on classic serves… How about on the rocks as a ‘Brass Monkey' (straight from the bottle), short as a ‘Lazy Old Fashioned' cocktail, long as a ‘Ginger Monkey' (for house parties) or hot as a ‘Monkey Hot Toddy' (for a winter warmer).
  • Why not try a Ginger Monkey? Fill long glass with ice, pour in the Monkey Shoulder and dry ginger ale. Gently stir and garnish with orange wedge.

Name and address

  • William Grant & Sons Ltd,
  • Scotland,
  • ML4 3AN.

Return to

  • William Grant & Sons Ltd,
  • Scotland,
  • ML4 3AN.
  • monkeyshoulder.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

81 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Love the little bottle shape.

5 stars

I had this to review so here goes its an absolutly beautiful smooth drink that goes down extremley well. Doesnt taste as harsh as other whiskeys do. I would deffinately be buying this in the future and may even treat my father-in-law to a bottle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not my usual tipple

3 stars

I have never been a fan of whiskey but thought I’d try it and be open minded, sufficed to say I’m nicely surprised as I enjoyed it more than I’d expected. It’s smooth and warming with no nasty after taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty dram

5 stars

This is a really good introduction to Scotch whisky with enough character to make it interesting without being overwhelming for someone new exploring whisky. It also works very well in cocktails such as an Old fashioned again as it has some really good flavours which stand out even when mixed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic Whiskey!

5 stars

Lovely smooth whiskey, really enjoyed. Been and bought another bottle for me and my fella a we both enjoyed it so much! Recommended it to a couple of friends who have also tried it and really enjoyed it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

5 stars

First time trying monkey shoulder and I've asked my son to look out for it for my Christmas gift this year. I'm normally a bells drinker but I'm now converted to the grants range. Lovely smooth blend but packed with flavour and do smooth. Fantastic, can't wait to see what I can try next. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting whiskey

5 stars

I was sent a sample of the monkey shoulder whiskey to try. Not being a whiskey drinker I was apprehensive. I needn't have worried. It was smooth and didn't burn your throat as you sipped it (as has been my experience with other whiskeys ). I really enjoyed this and would buy it in.the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Monkey Shoulder

5 stars

I had never heard of Monkey Shoulder before and upon receiving it i thought it would be a bland mass produced spirit. How wrong was I.! It had a lovely aroma and the taste was so smooth and warming that I enjoyed every drop. I would defiantly buy this again if I saw it in stores. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

4 stars

A fruity and sweet surprise , Monkey Shoulder, tastes of orange marmalade with hints of honey. Smooth sweet and easy to drink. Lovely to have on it's own or with a mixer. ...................... . .. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste!

5 stars

The best blended whiskey I have ever tasted. A nice blended Scotch made for those times when you don't want something too complex or pretentious. It hits the right notes on the nose with ripe fruit, smooth barley malt, and lightly toasted oak. On the palate, chewy caramel, sweet baking spices, vanilla malt and a hint of roasted pistachio at the outer edges. Just right for an evening with friends.soft sweet and easy to drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and aromatic

4 stars

This is a great blend, smooth and aromatic. I could definitely get hint of honey leaving a warm spicey note. The name caught my attention with this one. Personally I feel this is better enjoyed alone rather than spoilt with mixers. I used whiskey stones along side this instead of ice so not to dilute the blend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 81 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey 1L

£ 20.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Bombay Sapphire Gin 1 Litre

£ 18.00
£18.00/litre

Offer

Cardhu Gold Reserve Single Malt Whisky 70Cl

£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here