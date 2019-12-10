Monkey Shoulder 70Cl

Love the little bottle shape.
I had this to review so here goes its an absolutly beautiful smooth drink that goes down extremley well. Doesnt taste as harsh as other whiskeys do. I would deffinately be buying this in the future and may even treat my father-in-law to a bottle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not my usual tipple
I have never been a fan of whiskey but thought I’d try it and be open minded, sufficed to say I’m nicely surprised as I enjoyed it more than I’d expected. It’s smooth and warming with no nasty after taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very tasty dram
This is a really good introduction to Scotch whisky with enough character to make it interesting without being overwhelming for someone new exploring whisky. It also works very well in cocktails such as an Old fashioned again as it has some really good flavours which stand out even when mixed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic Whiskey!
Lovely smooth whiskey, really enjoyed. Been and bought another bottle for me and my fella a we both enjoyed it so much! Recommended it to a couple of friends who have also tried it and really enjoyed it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely
First time trying monkey shoulder and I've asked my son to look out for it for my Christmas gift this year. I'm normally a bells drinker but I'm now converted to the grants range. Lovely smooth blend but packed with flavour and do smooth. Fantastic, can't wait to see what I can try next. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great tasting whiskey
I was sent a sample of the monkey shoulder whiskey to try. Not being a whiskey drinker I was apprehensive. I needn't have worried. It was smooth and didn't burn your throat as you sipped it (as has been my experience with other whiskeys ). I really enjoyed this and would buy it in.the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Monkey Shoulder
I had never heard of Monkey Shoulder before and upon receiving it i thought it would be a bland mass produced spirit. How wrong was I.! It had a lovely aroma and the taste was so smooth and warming that I enjoyed every drop. I would defiantly buy this again if I saw it in stores. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great!
A fruity and sweet surprise , Monkey Shoulder, tastes of orange marmalade with hints of honey. Smooth sweet and easy to drink. Lovely to have on it's own or with a mixer. ...................... . .. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste!
The best blended whiskey I have ever tasted. A nice blended Scotch made for those times when you don't want something too complex or pretentious. It hits the right notes on the nose with ripe fruit, smooth barley malt, and lightly toasted oak. On the palate, chewy caramel, sweet baking spices, vanilla malt and a hint of roasted pistachio at the outer edges. Just right for an evening with friends.soft sweet and easy to drink. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth and aromatic
This is a great blend, smooth and aromatic. I could definitely get hint of honey leaving a warm spicey note. The name caught my attention with this one. Personally I feel this is better enjoyed alone rather than spoilt with mixers. I used whiskey stones along side this instead of ice so not to dilute the blend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]