Jacobs Savoury Favourites 200G
New
Product Description
- A Selection of Savoury Biscuits
- www.123healthybalance.com
- Salt & cracked black pepper, Poppy & sesame, Cream crackers, Water biscuits, Salted crackers
- Circumstances may cause us to vary the assortment from that illustrated. Any replacement will be of equal quality.
- The baker brothers
- A selection of your favourite savoury biscuits
- Great for sharing!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Barley and Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Poppy Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Black Pepper, Dried Yeast, Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Emulsifier (E472e), Yeast
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Milk, Egg, Soya For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container. For Best Before see front of the pack.
Name and address
- Jacob's,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- UK 08081 449454
- Mail: (UK) : Freepost Jacob's.
- (Outside UK):
- Jacob's Consumer Services,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|1905
|(kcal)
|453
|Fat
|16.0g
|of which Saturates
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|66.4g
|of which Sugars
|3.0g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|Protein
|9.1g
|Salt
|1.6g
