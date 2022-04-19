We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Le Rustique Brie 200G

3.2(8)Write a review
£ 2.20
£11.00/kg
Product Description

  • Brie
  • Find all our delicious Le Rustique recipes on www.lerustique.uk
  • Delicously mellow and creamy soft ripened cheese made from pasteurised cows' milk
  • Produced at the Vigneulles dairy in France, Le Bon Brie Le Rustique offers a deliciously creamy texture and buttery taste. Its unique resealable packaging keeps it fresh and tasty once opened. Ideal for a cheese board, as a treat on a warm, crusty bread or as a quick snack any time of the day!
  • Mild Brie with distinctive buttery taste
  • Unique resealable packaging to preserve all the flavours & freshness of the Brie
  • Cheese strength: 1
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Full Fat Soft Cheese made from Pasteurised Cows' Milk

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Produce of

Made in France

Number of uses

Approximately 6 servings (200g)

Name and address

  • CF&R,
  • CS 80085,
  • 14503 Vire,
  • Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • lerustique.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100 g
Energy 1453 kJ - 351 kcal
Fat 31 g
of which saturates 22 g
Carbohydrate 1 g
of which sugars <0,5 g
Protein 17 g
Salt 1,4 g
View all Speciality & Continental Cheese

8 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Disappointingly average

2 stars

Disappointing. Wasn’t very ripe and didn’t ripen well. Bit chalky. Bought as part of an offer, not my favourite Brie.

I love the soft creamy Castello Brie, by compariso

3 stars

I love the soft creamy Castello Brie, by comparison I found this more solid and drier. It was taken out of fridge in plenty of time. The flavour is ok but not as rich as my favourite

Lovely creamy cheese!

5 stars

Lovely creamy cheese!

Very good

5 stars

Always dependable quality

😋 delicious

5 stars

😋 delicious

Delicious

4 stars

Was delicious, not to ripe but rich and creamy.

Le Rustique

1 stars

Hubby was extremely disappointed with Le Rustique Brie-its like chewing white rubber and tasteless. He ordered the Brie as he likes Le Rustique Camembert so we have reordered that instead.

Gross!

1 stars

Bland and disgusting. Doesn’t even melt

