Le Rustique Brie 200G

Disappointingly average
Disappointing. Wasn’t very ripe and didn’t ripen well. Bit chalky. Bought as part of an offer, not my favourite Brie.
I love the soft creamy Castello Brie, by compariso
I love the soft creamy Castello Brie, by comparison I found this more solid and drier. It was taken out of fridge in plenty of time. The flavour is ok but not as rich as my favourite
Lovely creamy cheese!
Very good
Always dependable quality
😋 delicious
Delicious
Was delicious, not to ripe but rich and creamy.
Le Rustique
Hubby was extremely disappointed with Le Rustique Brie-its like chewing white rubber and tasteless. He ordered the Brie as he likes Le Rustique Camembert so we have reordered that instead.
Gross!
Bland and disgusting. Doesn’t even melt