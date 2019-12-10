By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Makers Mark Bourbon 70Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Makers Mark Bourbon 70Cl
£ 20.00
£28.58/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Kentucky Straight Bourbon Handmade Whisky
  • https://www.makersmark.com/
  • https://www.pinterest.com/makersmark/
  • https://www.youtube.com/user/makersmark
  • https://www.facebook.com/MakersMark.UK
  • https://www.instagram.com/makersmark/
  • https://twitter.com/makersmark
  • Premium whisky that goes against the grain. Each bottle of Maker's Mark bourbon whisky is hand-dipped in our signature red wax making each one unique. Our receipe uses soft red winter wheat resulting in a lighter tasting, premium bourbon whisky with caramel and vanilla notes that's perfect for mixing, in cocktails such as the Mint Julep and Star Hill Spritz or over ice.
  • Star Hill Spritz
  • 25ml Maker's Mark, 25ml Aperol, 12.5 Passionfruit syrup, 12.5ml fresh lemon, Top with Prosecco, Garnish Orange slice
  • Please enjoy Maker's Mark responsibly
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

31.5

ABV

45% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy neat or over ice. Mixes perfectly with club soda, ginger ale or cola. Try in your favourite bourbon cocktail

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • The Maker's Mark Distillery, Inc.,
  • Star Hill Farm,
  • Loretto,
  • Ky.,
  • USA.

Return to

  • Beam Suntory UK Ltd.,
  • Springburn Bond,
  • Carlisle Street,
  • Glasgow,
  • G21 1EQ.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Woodford Reserve 70Cl

£ 20.00
£28.58/litre

Offer

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey 1L

£ 20.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey 70Cl

£ 18.00
£25.72/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here