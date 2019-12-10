Makers Mark Bourbon 70Cl
- Kentucky Straight Bourbon Handmade Whisky
- Premium whisky that goes against the grain. Each bottle of Maker's Mark bourbon whisky is hand-dipped in our signature red wax making each one unique. Our receipe uses soft red winter wheat resulting in a lighter tasting, premium bourbon whisky with caramel and vanilla notes that's perfect for mixing, in cocktails such as the Mint Julep and Star Hill Spritz or over ice.
- Star Hill Spritz
- 25ml Maker's Mark, 25ml Aperol, 12.5 Passionfruit syrup, 12.5ml fresh lemon, Top with Prosecco, Garnish Orange slice
- Please enjoy Maker's Mark responsibly
- Pack size: 70cl
Alcohol Units
31.5
ABV
45% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
- Enjoy neat or over ice. Mixes perfectly with club soda, ginger ale or cola. Try in your favourite bourbon cocktail
Bottle. Recyclable
- Bottled by:
- The Maker's Mark Distillery, Inc.,
- Star Hill Farm,
- Loretto,
- Ky.,
- USA.
- Beam Suntory UK Ltd.,
- Springburn Bond,
- Carlisle Street,
- Glasgow,
- G21 1EQ.
18 Years
70cl
