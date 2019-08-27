By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cherry

image 1 of Cherry
£ 4.00
£8.00/kg
Per 100g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 222kJ / 52kcal

Product Description

  • Cherries.
  • Hand picked. Plump, sweet cherries selected for their deep red colour
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Cherry

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Argentina, Belgium, Canada, Chile, France, Greece, Italy, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g / 600g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy222kJ / 52kcal222kJ / 52kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.5g11.5g
Sugars11.5g11.5g
Fibre0.9g0.9g
Protein0.9g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Just fabulous!

5 stars

Out of this world delicious!

Superb

5 stars

I bought some Karina variety cherries in store today, grown in Herefordshire. Absolutely fabulous. My compliments to the grower.

the fruit had no taste.

1 stars

the fruit had no taste.

take more care when supplying customers..

1 stars

the last punnet of cherries i received from you were all bird and animal bitten and i could not eat them.at the prices paid for cherries are too expensive to be thrown away..

I deliberately chose two punnets of Sweetheart Che

2 stars

I deliberately chose two punnets of Sweetheart Cherries grown in Kircudbright rather than from the foreign sources, Canada or the US. Both best before dates was 7th September. I ate these within the time, but was disappointed that one punnet had a quarter to a third of the fruit well over the top and had to be discarded.

