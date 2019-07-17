Lindt Swiss Luxury Selection Boxed Chocolates 195G

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Yummy!! 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 17th July 2019 These chocolates were so tasty! Soft velvet chocolate with nice different variety of flavours. They come in a nice box with one tray of 19 chocolates. Perfect for a gift or just perfect for a night in with a movie !! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ohh wowwwww 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 13th July 2019 Lindt has always been my favourite individually packed. First time tried selection pack and its awesome. Just 'ummmmmmm' It melts in mouth and i tried mostly all myself amd the6 are alll yummmyyy. Already bought another. Really feels handpicked selection carefully taken in consideration [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A perfect treat to share 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 9th July 2019 These luxury swiss chocolates are a great present option or something ideal to bring to someones house as a guest. They are mostly chocolate, coffee, caramel, praline based. No weird flavours which suits me well! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Well presented, luxurious selection! 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 8th July 2019 This box of chocolates is perfect to give as a gift, and equally as good to scoff as a treat if you're that way inclined. There is a good selection of different types of chocolate within the box, ideal to satisfy pretty much all tastes. My only complaint is that the insert that tells you what the chocolates are isn't tailored specifically to the box- it is a "one size fits all" insert used within all the different box sizes available, which resulted in me spending far too long looking for a chocolate which didn't exist! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 6th July 2019 Very tasty Lindt Swiss Luxury selection box! Each chocolate is carefully crafted with melting in the middle flavours to suit even the fussiest palette, absolute delight to share with friends over cup of coffee. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

All time family favourite 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 4th July 2019 Lindt is our all time family favourite. This brand is our go to "go on treat yourselves" things in the household. Rich, luxurious chocolate is great to have and treat your loved ones with. Plenty to go around too, maybe but just twice hahaha! There will always be something for everyone in this selection box. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely chocolates 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 3rd July 2019 I liked the vast majority of the selection and the ones that were not my favourite, my partner loved. The only negative was that the box did not include all that was shown on the leaflet from the inside that shows all the chocolates that they produce. The picture attached should show this. Overall I enjoyed the box a lot! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty and classy!!! 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 1st July 2019 I got this last month and it is the perfect gift! It's made with a different variety of milk, white and dark chocolate. The flavours include macchiato, orange, almond, hazelnuts, butterscotch and much more.The chocolate is really luxurious and tasty. I would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing! 5 stars Review from Lindt UK 30th June 2019 I bought this product a couple of day ago and being a big fan of lindt I was very excited to try these. They were amazing! As soon as you take the lid of the smell is delightful! There are a range of differant flavours and each one is as amazing as the one before ! I would definitley recommend this and wether a sneaky treat for me or a present for someone else I will definitely be buying this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]