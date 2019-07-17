By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Swiss Luxury Selection Boxed Chocolates 195G

4.5(47)Write a review
Lindt Swiss Luxury Selection Boxed Chocolates 195G
£ 8.00
£4.11/100g
  • Pack size: 195G

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

47 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Yummy!!

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

These chocolates were so tasty! Soft velvet chocolate with nice different variety of flavours. They come in a nice box with one tray of 19 chocolates. Perfect for a gift or just perfect for a night in with a movie !! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ohh wowwwww

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

Lindt has always been my favourite individually packed. First time tried selection pack and its awesome. Just 'ummmmmmm' It melts in mouth and i tried mostly all myself amd the6 are alll yummmyyy. Already bought another. Really feels handpicked selection carefully taken in consideration [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A perfect treat to share

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

These luxury swiss chocolates are a great present option or something ideal to bring to someones house as a guest. They are mostly chocolate, coffee, caramel, praline based. No weird flavours which suits me well! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Well presented, luxurious selection!

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

This box of chocolates is perfect to give as a gift, and equally as good to scoff as a treat if you're that way inclined. There is a good selection of different types of chocolate within the box, ideal to satisfy pretty much all tastes. My only complaint is that the insert that tells you what the chocolates are isn't tailored specifically to the box- it is a "one size fits all" insert used within all the different box sizes available, which resulted in me spending far too long looking for a chocolate which didn't exist! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

Very tasty Lindt Swiss Luxury selection box! Each chocolate is carefully crafted with melting in the middle flavours to suit even the fussiest palette, absolute delight to share with friends over cup of coffee. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

All time family favourite

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

Lindt is our all time family favourite. This brand is our go to "go on treat yourselves" things in the household. Rich, luxurious chocolate is great to have and treat your loved ones with. Plenty to go around too, maybe but just twice hahaha! There will always be something for everyone in this selection box. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely chocolates

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

I liked the vast majority of the selection and the ones that were not my favourite, my partner loved. The only negative was that the box did not include all that was shown on the leaflet from the inside that shows all the chocolates that they produce. The picture attached should show this. Overall I enjoyed the box a lot! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty and classy!!!

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

I got this last month and it is the perfect gift! It's made with a different variety of milk, white and dark chocolate. The flavours include macchiato, orange, almond, hazelnuts, butterscotch and much more.The chocolate is really luxurious and tasty. I would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing!

5 stars

Review from Lindt UK

I bought this product a couple of day ago and being a big fan of lindt I was very excited to try these. They were amazing! As soon as you take the lid of the smell is delightful! There are a range of differant flavours and each one is as amazing as the one before ! I would definitley recommend this and wether a sneaky treat for me or a present for someone else I will definitely be buying this product again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful product & packaging

4 stars

Review from Lindt UK

These are just perfect for a treat or to give as a gift, good array of flavours, good quality chocolate and really nice packaging. They can be a little on the pricey side hence the 4* but I’d definitely recommend them. Yum! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Lindt Master Chocolatier Collection 184G

£ 7.00
£3.81/100g

Lindt Lindor Limited Edition 337G

£ 7.40
£2.20/100g

Thorntons Classic Collection Of Milk, Dark & White Chocolate 449G

£ 8.50
£1.90/100g

Thorntons Dark Continental Milk White Chocolates 284G

£ 10.00
£3.53/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here