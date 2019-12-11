Spichlerz Miesiwo W Sosie Wlasnym 300G
Offer
Product Description
- Canned pork, coarse-minced, sterilized.
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Pork 89%, Water, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Dehydrated Vegetables in varying proportions (Carrot, Onion, Parsnip, Celery Leaves, Garlic, Parsley, Paprika, Tomatoes), Flavor Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides, Thickening Agents: processed Eucheuma Seaweed, Stabilizers: Diphosphates, Triphosphates, Polyphosphates, Soy Protein Hydrolysate, Yeast Extract, Dye: Ammonia Caramel, Aroma
Allergy Information
- The product may contain: Gluten, Milk including Lactose, Eggs, Mustard Seeds, Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfides
Storage
Keep in a dry, in a room temperature. Store in the fridge after opening and use in 24 hours.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cool with bread.
Name and address
- Pamapol S.A.,
- Ul. Wieluńska 2,
- 97-438 Rusiec.
Return to
- www.spichlerzrusiecki.pl
Net Contents
300g
Using Product Information
