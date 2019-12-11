By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Spichlerz Miesiwo W Sosie Wlasnym 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Spichlerz Miesiwo W Sosie Wlasnym 300G
£ 2.49
£8.30/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Canned pork, coarse-minced, sterilized.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Pork 89%, Water, Salt, Sugar, Spices, Dehydrated Vegetables in varying proportions (Carrot, Onion, Parsnip, Celery Leaves, Garlic, Parsley, Paprika, Tomatoes), Flavor Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides, Thickening Agents: processed Eucheuma Seaweed, Stabilizers: Diphosphates, Triphosphates, Polyphosphates, Soy Protein Hydrolysate, Yeast Extract, Dye: Ammonia Caramel, Aroma

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain: Gluten, Milk including Lactose, Eggs, Mustard Seeds, Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfides

Storage

Keep in a dry, in a room temperature. Store in the fridge after opening and use in 24 hours.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cool with bread.

Name and address

  • Pamapol S.A.,
  • Ul. Wieluńska 2,
  • 97-438 Rusiec.

Return to

  • www.spichlerzrusiecki.pl

Net Contents

300g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Spichlerz Rusiecki Szynka Szlachecka 300G

£ 2.49
£8.30/kg

Offer

Winiary Mayonnaise 400Ml

£ 1.60
£0.40/100ml

Offer

Prymat Breadcrumbs 400G

£ 1.00
£2.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here