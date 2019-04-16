By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baxters Vegetarian Country Garden Soup 400G

Baxters Vegetarian Country Garden Soup 400G
£ 1.15
£0.29/100g

Product Description

  • Mixed Vegetable Soup with Rice
  • "Inspired by our own country garden in Scotland, this soup celebrates the best of seasonal produce. Seven different vegetables and three of our favourite herbs make this delicious soup an easy way to squeeze in 1 of your 5 a day!"
  • Audrey Baxter
  • 1 of your 5 a day*
  • *Per can. Aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.
  • Try our super good range
  • Baxters Super Good Root Vegetable and Turmeric

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Scottish Specialities W.A. Baxter & Sons (Holdings) Ltd

  • Gluten free
  • Low fat
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Vegetables (33%) (Carrots, Potatoes, Peas, Swede, Tomatoes, Red Peppers, Onions), Cooked Rice (7%) (Water, Rice), Cornflour, Salt, Yeast Extract, Butter (Milk), Parsley, Sorrel, Sugar, Black Pepper, Turmeric, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Thyme, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lovage Extract

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C.Consume within 2 days. For Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not Boil.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy 151kJ/36kcal604kJ/144kcal
Fat 0.5g2.0g
of which saturates 0.2g0.8g
Carbohydrate 6.7g26.8g
of which sugars 1.9g7.6g
Fibre 0.8g3.2g
Protein 0.9g3.6g
Salt 0.59g2.36g

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

dreadful

1 stars

This soup is absolutely dreadful. Not at all expected from baxters. I only tried it because on special offer. still overpriced. Is just water in consistency and hardly even worth mentioning the 'vegetables ' supposedly in it because it is about two teaspoons of tiny tiny white and orange bits. very salty too. waste of money.

Gluten soup is from Baxter's , wonderful

5 stars

This garden soup is a great base for all slow cookers , just throw it in to the pot add meat and cook for an hour , wonderful and tasty .

