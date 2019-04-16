Baxters Vegetarian Country Garden Soup 400G

dreadful
This soup is absolutely dreadful. Not at all expected from baxters. I only tried it because on special offer. still overpriced. Is just water in consistency and hardly even worth mentioning the 'vegetables ' supposedly in it because it is about two teaspoons of tiny tiny white and orange bits. very salty too. waste of money.
Gluten soup is from Baxter's , wonderful
This garden soup is a great base for all slow cookers , just throw it in to the pot add meat and cook for an hour , wonderful and tasty .