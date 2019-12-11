By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baxters Vegetarian Carrot & Butter Bean Soup 400G

Baxters Vegetarian Carrot & Butter Bean Soup 400G
£ 1.15
£0.29/100g

Product Description

  • Carrot and Butter Bean Soup
  • 2 of your 5 a day*
  • *Per can. Aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.
  • "It's the unique combination of sweet carrots, plump butter beans and just a touch of fennel that makes this wonderful soup recipe just a little bit magic. Enjoy as a light & tasty lunch and it will give you the fuel you needs to conquer the rest of your day."
  • Audrey Baxter
  • Try our Super Good Range
  • Baxters Super Good Root Vegetable and Turmeric

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Scottish Specialities W.A. Baxter & Sons (Holdings) Ltd

  • Low fat
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Carrots (27%), Butter Beans (13%), Tomatoes, Onions, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Cornflour, Salt, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Sugar, Ground Fennel, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C. Consume within 2 days. For Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3 - 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not boil.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy 241kJ/58kcal964kJ/232kcal
Fat 1.9g7.6g
of which saturates 0.3g1.2g
Carbohydrate 7.2g28.8g
of which sugars 2.5g10.0g
Fibre 2.1g8.4g
Protein 1.7g6.8g
Salt 0.64g2.56g
Serves 1--

My favourite, and my granddaughter loves it too! L

5 stars

My favourite, and my granddaughter loves it too! Lovely flavours, you can really taste the fresh carrot and the butterbeans are so soft and yummy!

Tasty, filling, just like home made

5 stars

This tastes the closest to home made out of all tinned soups I have tried. Lots of filling butter beans and chunks of carrot (among other ingredients). I usually have on its own as a filling lunch, which suffices for me. Alternatively some crusty freshly baked bread would be a wonderful addition too

