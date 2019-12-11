Baxters Vegetarian Carrot & Butter Bean Soup 400G

My favourite, and my granddaughter loves it too! L
My favourite, and my granddaughter loves it too! Lovely flavours, you can really taste the fresh carrot and the butterbeans are so soft and yummy!
Tasty, filling, just like home made
This tastes the closest to home made out of all tinned soups I have tried. Lots of filling butter beans and chunks of carrot (among other ingredients). I usually have on its own as a filling lunch, which suffices for me. Alternatively some crusty freshly baked bread would be a wonderful addition too