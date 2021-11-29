Baxters Luxury Lobster Bisque Soup 400G

A treat
By far my favourite soup whether fresh or tinned. I agree with a couple of reviews that last year it was a bit thin and lacking in taste at one point (covid issues?) but it is now back to it's best - thick, great slightly spicy flavour - love it.
This is good quality soup. with a lovely lobster taste - a firm favourite!
Very disappointing. Thin and watery. Expecting a bisque as I had in Cornwall. Lacking in flavour. Far too expensive for what it was.
Not great
Not much flavour, and had had a bitter taste.
I have just written a review for their cullen skink. Like that soup, Tesco stopped selling the bisque for a while but now it's nice to see that it is back on their shelves. This is a lovely smooth soup with lots of fllavour and, once again, Baxters show the way in quality soups.
DREADFUL
dreadful, not in the class of Baxters of the past. Would not buy again
Delicious!
Love his soup. Only have it on special occasions for a starter at dinner parties etc. Everyone loves it!!!
Best soup ever, if you like lobster you’ll love it
Best soup ever, if you like lobster you’ll love it
Sadly this was one of my favorite soups. I grew up with Baxters being scottish. My mother always had soups in a cupboard, when she was not making her own which were YUM. I do not know what Baxters have done to this soup but it is nothing like I remember, too thin it tastes like the lobster has been shown to the Soup not put in it? Shame. All Big Brands now seem to be cutting corners that is also a shame as I feel they have thier reputation to keep up. Even Heinz have gone down Hill badly.
Very disappointing!
Like all Baxter soups this was expensive and overrated.I was very disappointed indeed. The consistency was very thin and the taste was awful. It was more like boiled lobster shells in a thin tomato soup.Next time it’s back to Tesco’s soups that are better value and actually taste like the ingredients listed on the tin.