Baxters Luxury Lobster Bisque Soup 400G

3.2(10)Write a review
£ 2.15
£0.54/100g

Product Description

  • Lobster Bisque Soup with Double Cream, White Wine and French Brandy
  • Lobster Bisque
  • I love the smooth sophistication of this creamy soup. A delicate mix of Atlantic lobster & scampi combine to give It delicious seafood richness.
  • Dry white wine, fresh Scottish double cream & a dash of French brandy finish this soup with a flourish.
  • Audrey Baxter
  • Steel
  • With brandy & fresh double cream
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Double Cream (Milk) (5%), Lobster Tomalley (Crustacean) (4%), Cod (Fish) (3.5%), Scampi (Crustacean) (3%), White Wine (2.5%), Onions, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Brandy (1%), Yeast Extract, Sugar, Emulsifying Salts (Polyphosphates), Salt, Thyme, Fish Powder, Shrimp Powder (Crustacean), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Spices (White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Capsicum, Mace, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Pepper, Pimento), Vegetable Extracts (Leek, Fennel, Celery, Onion), Bay, Mixed Peppers, Niacin, Parsley

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C. Consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only. Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3 - 4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do Not Boil.

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy 288kJ/69kcal1153kJ/276kcal
Fat 4.3g17.2g
of which saturates 2.6g10.4g
Carbohydrate 4.2g16.8g
of which sugars 2.4g9.6g
Fibre 0.2g0.8g
Protein 3.3g13.2g
Salt 0.58g2.32g
10 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

A treat

5 stars

By far my favourite soup whether fresh or tinned. I agree with a couple of reviews that last year it was a bit thin and lacking in taste at one point (covid issues?) but it is now back to it's best - thick, great slightly spicy flavour - love it.

This is good quality soup. with a lovely lobster t

5 stars

This is good quality soup. with a lovely lobster taste - a firm favourite!

Very disappointing. Thin and watery. Expecting a b

1 stars

Very disappointing. Thin and watery. Expecting a bisque as I had in Cornwall. Lacking in flavour. Far too expensive for what it was.

Not great

1 stars

Not much flavour, and had had a bitter taste.

I have just written a review for their cullen skin

5 stars

I have just written a review for their cullen skink. Like that soup, Tesco stopped selling the bisque for a while but now it's nice to see that it is back on their shelves. This is a lovely smooth soup with lots of fllavour and, once again, Baxters show the way in quality soups.

DREADFUL

1 stars

dreadful, not in the class of Baxters of the past. Would not buy again

Delicious!

5 stars

Love his soup. Only have it on special occasions for a starter at dinner parties etc. Everyone loves it!!!

Best soup ever, if you like lobster you’ll love it

5 stars

Best soup ever, if you like lobster you’ll love it

Sadly this was one of my favorite soups. I grew up

3 stars

Sadly this was one of my favorite soups. I grew up with Baxters being scottish. My mother always had soups in a cupboard, when she was not making her own which were YUM. I do not know what Baxters have done to this soup but it is nothing like I remember, too thin it tastes like the lobster has been shown to the Soup not put in it? Shame. All Big Brands now seem to be cutting corners that is also a shame as I feel they have thier reputation to keep up. Even Heinz have gone down Hill badly.

Very disappointing!

1 stars

Like all Baxter soups this was expensive and overrated.I was very disappointed indeed. The consistency was very thin and the taste was awful. It was more like boiled lobster shells in a thin tomato soup.Next time it’s back to Tesco’s soups that are better value and actually taste like the ingredients listed on the tin.

