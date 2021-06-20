Baxters Luxury Beef Consome Soup 400G

excellent
I wouldn't dream of using this as a soup but as a Beef stock it is excellent.
I'm glad it's now more gelatinous, but what has happened to the flavour? It is now really bland and almost tasteless
Great for beef caserole, but a bit salty.
Great for making a beef caserole (dilute with same quantity of water and a small bottle of red wine to make to gravy). The only downfall is that it is rather salty - but much less so that beef stock cubes.
Don't know if it's made the same way as a traditional consommé, I seriously doubt it, but even so it tastes amazingly good.
Celebrity chef’s choice
Tom Kerridge uses it as the base of a tasty & low calorie stock - and so do I now. Smashing!
Keep it a secret.
As a soup, it’s far too watery. However, if you’d like to make the richest, tastiest gravy ever, use tgis as a base. It’s my god to’ when si want to make an impressive, tasty gravy for roast dinners and steak pies. I simply add the can to a pan, add around a third of the amount of red wine, bring to a rolling simmer and reduce both together for around ten minutes, then I thicken with beef gravy granules, yes - gravy granules! Honestly - you should try it but, after people tell you how wonderful it is, do keep it a secret! ;-)
Why put alcohol in a soup?
Bought this in the hope it would taste a little like beef consomme you get in Austria with little dumplings. Unfortunately, there is is sherry in this and it makes it taste horrible. Couldn't finish the tin.