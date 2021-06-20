We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Baxters Luxury Beef Consome Soup 400G

4(7)Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£ 1.85
£0.46/100g

Product Description

  • Beef Consommé Soup
  • Perfect clarity is what makes this consommé special to me. We create a deliciously rich beef stock, flavour it with pepper, onion & finally a touch of sherry to make this wonderfully refined clear soup.
  • Audrey Baxter
  • Low fat
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sherry (3%), Beef Gelatine, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sugar, Beef Extract (0.2%), Onion Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Parsley Extract, Sunflower Oil, Mixed Peppers, Spice Extracts (Celery, Nutmeg, Pimento, Cinnamon, Capsicum), Niacin

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerated below 5°C. Consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only. Check product is piping hot before serving. do not reheat once cooled.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do Not Boil

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389 or please visit us at
  • www.baxters.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy 72kJ/17kcal289kJ/68kcal
Fat 0.0g0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 1.2g4.8g
of which sugars 0.8g3.2g
Fibre 0.1g0.4g
Protein 3.0g12.0g
Salt 0.73g2.92g
excellent

5 stars

I wouldn't dream of using this as a soup but as a Beef stock it is excellent.

I'm glad it's now more gelatinous, but what has ha

3 stars

I'm glad it's now more gelatinous, but what has happened to the flavour? It is now really bland and almost tasteless

Great for beef caserole, but a bit salty.

4 stars

Great for making a beef caserole (dilute with same quantity of water and a small bottle of red wine to make to gravy). The only downfall is that it is rather salty - but much less so that beef stock cubes.

Don't know if it's made the same way as a traditio

5 stars

Don't know if it's made the same way as a traditional consommé, I seriously doubt it, but even so it tastes amazingly good.

Celebrity chef’s choice

5 stars

Tom Kerridge uses it as the base of a tasty & low calorie stock - and so do I now. Smashing!

Keep it a secret.

5 stars

As a soup, it’s far too watery. However, if you’d like to make the richest, tastiest gravy ever, use tgis as a base. It’s my god to’ when si want to make an impressive, tasty gravy for roast dinners and steak pies. I simply add the can to a pan, add around a third of the amount of red wine, bring to a rolling simmer and reduce both together for around ten minutes, then I thicken with beef gravy granules, yes - gravy granules! Honestly - you should try it but, after people tell you how wonderful it is, do keep it a secret! ;-)

Why put alcohol in a soup?

1 stars

Bought this in the hope it would taste a little like beef consomme you get in Austria with little dumplings. Unfortunately, there is is sherry in this and it makes it taste horrible. Couldn't finish the tin.

