Baxters Favourite Scotch Broth Soup 400G

£ 1.15
£0.29/100g

Product Description

  • Mutton and Beef Broth
  • 1 of your 5 a day*
  • *Per can. Aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.
  • "The taste of our Scotch Broth makes me think of home and the nights my family have spent together sheltered from the bitter Highland chill. It's delicately seasoned and chock-full with barley, potatoes, mutton and beef!"
  • Audrey Baxter
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Scottish Specialities W.A. Baxter & Sons (Holdings) Ltd

  • Low fat
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Pearl Barley (11%), Carrots, Marrowfat Peas, Potatoes (4%), Onions, Swede, Leeks, Mutton (1.5%), Beef (1.5%), Cornflour, Cabbage, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Beef Extract, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C.Consume within 2 days. For Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3 - 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not boil.

Other
Instructions: Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy 178kJ/42kcal712kJ/168kcal
Fat 1.0g4.0g
of which saturates 0.4g1.6g
Carbohydrate 6.8g27.2g
of which sugars 1.0g4.0g
Fibre 1.4g5.6g
Protein 1.8g7.2g
Salt 0.68g2.72g
Serves 1--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

i love this soup

5 stars

I love this soup and buy it regularly.The reason i like it is it tastes more like a real home made soup tastes .I find a lot of other tinned soups have an artificial taste and colour to the gravy.

Love the flavour and everything about it, much pre

5 stars

Love the flavour and everything about it, much prefer it to Heinz

Back to a thick Scotch Broth by Heinz...

2 stars

When emptied into pan it is like a watery soup, not a broth. Very disappointed.

not nice

1 stars

my son bought some and said its runny as dish water didn't like it threw it in the bin

