Baxters Favourite Scotch Broth Soup 400G

i love this soup
I love this soup and buy it regularly.The reason i like it is it tastes more like a real home made soup tastes .I find a lot of other tinned soups have an artificial taste and colour to the gravy.
Love the flavour and everything about it, much pre
Love the flavour and everything about it, much prefer it to Heinz
Back to a thick Scotch Broth by Heinz...
When emptied into pan it is like a watery soup, not a broth. Very disappointed.
not nice
my son bought some and said its runny as dish water didn't like it threw it in the bin