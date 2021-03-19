We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Baxters Favourite Minestrone Soup 400G

Baxters Favourite Minestrone Soup 400G
Product Description

  • Tomato and Vegetable Soup with Pasta
  • 2 of your 5 a day*
  • *Per can. Aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.
  • ''Every spoonful of this Mediterranean recipe is bursting with flavour and nourishing goodness. It's tricky to get the balance of herbs and garlic right, but our recipe hits the spot with an authentic Italian taste."
  • Audrey Baxter
  • Try our Vegetarian Range
  • Baxters Vegetarian Carrot & Butter Bean
  • Low Fat
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes (21%), Pasta (Durum Wheat Semonlina, Water) (14%), Carrots, Onions, Swede, Potatoes, Peas, Haricot Beans, Cabbage, Yellow Peas, Cornflour, Red Peppers, Leeks, Salt, Yeast Extract, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Mixed Herbs (Parsley, Basil, Oregano, Marjoram, Thyme, Sage), Garlic Puree, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C. Consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See End of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • Hob: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do Not Boil.
  • Microwave: Cat D 750W - 3 1/2 mins, Cat E 850W - 3 mins.
  • Empty contents into a microwaveable container and cover. Stir halfway through cooking.
  • Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
  • Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy 164kJ/39kcal656kJ/156kcal
Fat 0.6g2.4g
of which saturates 0.2g0.8g
Carbohydrate 6.9g27.6g
of which sugars 2.0g8.0g
Fibre 1.2g4.8g
Protein 1.5g6.0g
Salt 0.60g2.40g
Serves 1--
4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Water with a bit of pasta added in

1 stars

Really watery, no thickness at all to the soup. It’s 80% water with some bits of pasta and veg thrown in. Wouldn’t buy again.

Soup Heaven.......

5 stars

As my taste buds sprung into life when hit by the first, smooth, fabulously tasty, droplet of this wonderful product, I instantly knew I had hit gold. The flavour, the texture, the perfect combination of ingredients so obviously fulfilling my expectation of imbibing the perfect soup. Well done Baxters! Well Done Tescos for stocking it! Away! I must Away! Off to enjoy my second tin of the day. Farewell.............

Contains cheese which I'm allergic to. Consequentl

1 stars

Contains cheese which I'm allergic to. Consequently, a total waste of my money, how about listing the ingredients on the website?

THE VERY BEST

5 stars

Definitely the best tinned minesetrone I have ever tasted.

