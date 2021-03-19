Baxters Favourite Minestrone Soup 400G

Water with a bit of pasta added in
Really watery, no thickness at all to the soup. It’s 80% water with some bits of pasta and veg thrown in. Wouldn’t buy again.
Soup Heaven.......
As my taste buds sprung into life when hit by the first, smooth, fabulously tasty, droplet of this wonderful product, I instantly knew I had hit gold. The flavour, the texture, the perfect combination of ingredients so obviously fulfilling my expectation of imbibing the perfect soup. Well done Baxters! Well Done Tescos for stocking it! Away! I must Away! Off to enjoy my second tin of the day. Farewell.............
Contains cheese which I'm allergic to. Consequentl
Contains cheese which I'm allergic to. Consequently, a total waste of my money, how about listing the ingredients on the website?
THE VERY BEST
Definitely the best tinned minesetrone I have ever tasted.