Baxters Favourite Lentil & Bacon Soup 400G

Expensive and not nice.
Not a patch on Tesco's own brand, you would need to organize a search party to find the bacon in this one. peculiar taste too. Thumbs down I'm afraid.
My husband only likes Baxter’s lentil and bacon
Just like Grandma's
Just like my mother made From my Grandma's Recipe Very Tasty
The best Lentil & Bacon soup
Since Tesco's own Lental & Bacon soup turned to gloop, this is the best L & B soup out there, this is how soup should be! Going to buy more Baxters soup off the back of this soup alone. Well done Baxters.
Very tasty (IMO)
Very tasty, both my partner and I enjoy this soup and have it regularly. If you like lentil based soups (and eat bacon) it’s well worth trying
its not nice. the balance of ingrdients all wrong for me. other brands better