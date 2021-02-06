We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Baxters Favourite Lentil & Bacon Soup 400G

3.5(6)Write a review
£1.60
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Lentil and Smoked Bacon Soup
  • 1 of your 5 a Day*
  • *Per can. Aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.
  • "We use a perfect balance of red lentils, smoked bacon and nourishing veg to create this tempting soup. While each batch is simmering, we check it every 30 minutes to make sure it tastes as good as it should."
  • Audrey Baxter
  • Try our Vegetarian Range
  • Baxters Vegetarian Carrot & Butter Bean
  • Gluten free
  • Low fat
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Red Split Lentils (15%), Carrots, Potatoes, Smoked Bacon (4.5%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)), Tomatoes, Onions, Flavouring, Cornflour, Modified Maize Starch, Parsley, White Pepper

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C. Consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See End of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • Hob: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do Not Boil.
  • Microwave: Cat D 750W - 3 1/2 mins, Cat E 850W - 3 mins.
  • Empty contents into a microwaveable container and cover. Stir halfway through cooking.
  • Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
  • Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy 214kJ/51kcal856kJ/204kcal
Fat 1.0g4.0g
of which saturates 0.4g1.6g
Carbohydrate 7.1g28.4g
of which sugars 0.9g3.6g
Fibre 0.7g2.8g
Protein 3.2g12.8g
Salt 0.55g2.20g
Serves 1--
6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Expensive and not nice.

1 stars

Not a patch on Tesco's own brand, you would need to organize a search party to find the bacon in this one. peculiar taste too. Thumbs down I'm afraid.

My husband only likes Baxter’s lentil and bacon

5 stars

My husband only likes Baxter’s lentil and bacon

Just like Grandma's

5 stars

Just like my mother made From my Grandma's Recipe Very Tasty

The best Lentil & Bacon soup

5 stars

Since Tesco's own Lental & Bacon soup turned to gloop, this is the best L & B soup out there, this is how soup should be! Going to buy more Baxters soup off the back of this soup alone. Well done Baxters.

Very tasty (IMO)

4 stars

Very tasty, both my partner and I enjoy this soup and have it regularly. If you like lentil based soups (and eat bacon) it’s well worth trying

its not nice. the balance of ingrdients all wrong

1 stars

its not nice. the balance of ingrdients all wrong for me. other brands better

