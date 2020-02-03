By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baxters Favourite Highlander Broth Soup 400G

4.5(2)Write a review
Baxters Favourite Highlander Broth Soup 400G
£ 1.15
£0.29/100g

Product Description

  • Beef and Mutton Soup with Barley
  • "Passed down through the generations, this is a true family favourite. It's packed with tender beef and mutton, stacks of veg and handfuls of pearl barley with a splash of water from the local River Spey."
  • Audrey Baxter
  • Try our Veggie Goodness Range
  • Baxters Veggie Goodness Carrot & Butter Bean

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Scottish Specialities W.A. Baxter & Sons (Holdings) Ltd

  • Low fat
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Potatoes, Carrots, Pearl Barley (6%), Tomatoes, Onions, Peas, Beef (1.5%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Mutton (1.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Worcester Sauce (Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Onion Puree, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Ginger Puree, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Cloves, Garlic Extract), Barley Malt Extract, Garlic Puree, Beef Extract, Parsley, Thyme, Spices (Black Pepper, Cumin, Fenugreek, Ginger Pimento, Red Chilli Pepper, Turmeric), Ground Rosemary, Coriander, Garlic Powder, Bay Leaf, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C. Consume within 2 days. For Best Before End: See End of Can.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3 - 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not boil.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy 176kJ/42kcal704kJ/168kcal
Fat 0.9g3.6g
of which saturates 0.4g1.6g
Carbohydrate 6.7g26.8g
of which sugars 1.0g4.0g
Fibre 0.8g3.2g
Protein 1.6g6.4g
Salt 0.62g2.48g
Serves 1--

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best Baxters' soup

5 stars

Best Baxters' soup

quite good quality and tasty

4 stars

quite good quality and tasty

