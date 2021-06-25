We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Baxters Favourite French Onion Soup 400G

2.8(16)Write a review
Baxters Favourite French Onion Soup 400G
£ 0.90
£0.22/100g

Product Description

  • Onion Soup
  • 1 of your 5 a day*
  • *Per can. Aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.
  • "What's the secret to our authentic French Onion soup? We slowly caramelise the onions until they're perfectly sweet and then add a dash of sherry for that delicious burst of flavour. Our French Onion soup is made just like it is in Provence.
  • Audrey Baxter
  • Try our Vegetarian Range
  • Baxters Vegetarian Carrot & Butter Bean
  • Low Fat
  • Gluten Free
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Onions (26%), Caramelised Onions (4%) (Onions, Butter (Milk), Sugar), Cornflour, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar, Yeast Extract, Butter (Milk), Cream Sherry, Tomato Paste, Salt, Flavouring, Onion Juice Concentrate, Vegetable Extracts, White Pepper, Mixed Peppers, Spice Extracts (Celery, Nutmeg, Pimento, Pepper, Cinnamon, Capsicum), Sunflower Oil, Niacin

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C. Consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See End of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • Hob: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3 - 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do Not Boil.
  • Microwave: Cat D 750W - 3 1/2 mins, Cat E 850W - 3 mins. Empty contents into a microwaveable container and cover. Stir halfway through cooking.
  • Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only. Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy97kJ/23kcal390kJ/92kcal
Fat0.5g2.0g
of which saturates0.3g1.2g
Carbohydrate3.8g15.2g
of which sugars 1.7g6.8g
Fibre0.3g1.2g
Protein0.7g2.8g
Salt0.58g2.32g
Serves 1--
View all Tinned Soup

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

16 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Boggin!

1 stars

This was a huge disapointment. It's like watered down onion gravy and tastes extremely basic. I genuinely believe I could make this with Bisto and boiled onions and it would taste better.

Dreadful

1 stars

Truly dreadful and doesn't taste anything like French onion soup should. Avoid

Not good

1 stars

Baxters is usually good, but this soup is horrible, with a burnt taste and not up to usual standard. Bought to add to chops in the slow cooker, thinking it would be quick to prepare, but on opening tin and tasting, the whole lot ended up down the sink. Time to change this recipe, Baxters.

A bit too sweet

3 stars

Not bad, but too sweet. There is 6.8g of sugar in one tin, and I am not sure why. French onion soup should only be sweetened by caramelising the onion, not by adding in a teaspoon of sugar. It isn't bad, just a bit disappointing that Baxters have made a soup with unnecessary added sugar.

Very sweet,barbecued/caramel taste, watery consist

1 stars

Very sweet,barbecued/caramel taste, watery consistency. Left most of it.

What's not to love with Baxter's soup?

5 stars

This is one of my cupboard 'must haves' ... Delicious soup especially in Winter ... I usually have it once a week often with a little grated mature cheddar & crusty roll or with homemade pieces of cheese-on-toast floating on top ... It's got a great flavour ... Can't beat Baxters! Highly recommended

Very, very good

4 stars

I love French Onion Soup. It takes hours to make the real thing but, this is close. Can’t understand the low ratings elsewhere, this stuff is very authentic, 90% there - pretty amazing fir a tinned product.

We liked it a lot

5 stars

Tasty, good texture and colour and we found it to be a fine soup especially when we floated bread with cheese on it

Baxters Favourite French Onion Soup 400G tastes li

3 stars

Baxters Favourite French Onion Soup 400G tastes like bark!

Smells awful and tastes as it smells!

1 stars

Smells awful and tastes as it smells!

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here