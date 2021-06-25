Boggin!
This was a huge disapointment. It's like watered down onion gravy and tastes extremely basic. I genuinely believe I could make this with Bisto and boiled onions and it would taste better.
Dreadful
Truly dreadful and doesn't taste anything like French onion soup should. Avoid
Not good
Baxters is usually good, but this soup is horrible, with a burnt taste and not up to usual standard. Bought to add to chops in the slow cooker, thinking it would be quick to prepare, but on opening tin and tasting, the whole lot ended up down the sink. Time to change this recipe, Baxters.
A bit too sweet
Not bad, but too sweet. There is 6.8g of sugar in one tin, and I am not sure why. French onion soup should only be sweetened by caramelising the onion, not by adding in a teaspoon of sugar. It isn't bad, just a bit disappointing that Baxters have made a soup with unnecessary added sugar.
Very sweet,barbecued/caramel taste, watery consist
Very sweet,barbecued/caramel taste, watery consistency. Left most of it.
What's not to love with Baxter's soup?
This is one of my cupboard 'must haves' ... Delicious soup especially in Winter ... I usually have it once a week often with a little grated mature cheddar & crusty roll or with homemade pieces of cheese-on-toast floating on top ... It's got a great flavour ... Can't beat Baxters! Highly recommended
Very, very good
I love French Onion Soup. It takes hours to make the real thing but, this is close. Can’t understand the low ratings elsewhere, this stuff is very authentic, 90% there - pretty amazing fir a tinned product.
We liked it a lot
Tasty, good texture and colour and we found it to be a fine soup especially when we floated bread with cheese on it
Baxters Favourite French Onion Soup 400G tastes li
Baxters Favourite French Onion Soup 400G tastes like bark!
Smells awful and tastes as it smells!
Smells awful and tastes as it smells!