Baxters Favourite Cream Of Tomato Soup 400G

Too sweet
Too sweet. Tesco have now removed the dietary information - I wonder why?
Won't buy this variety again
I like a lot of Bater's soups but this really isn't the best tomato on the market.
Really unpleasant
Lovely
Excellent, natura flavour. The best known brand has a metallic aftertaste which put me off tomato soup for many years. Since trying this I have been enjoying tomato soup regularly. Would not have any other brand.
Great taste never changes
Lovely tomato flavour and an added dash of cream makes this soup exceptional.
Tomatoe taste thin. Cream sickly
Not to my tast. Seems watered down with an excess taste of cream. I found it quite sickly. For me the cream taste dominated the tomatoe flavour which was weak.
No information about carbohydrate etc.
Tasty Fresh & Creamy
Best tomato soup available. Love it. Its thick and creamy, strong tomato taste, lovely smooth consistency and Baxters is the best. Have tried them all and this one does not taste of 'e numbers', just fresh tomatoes.
far too sweet. heinz better
