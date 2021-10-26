We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Baxters Favourite Cream Of Tomato Soup 400G

2.8(9)Write a review
Baxters Favourite Cream Of Tomato Soup 400G
£1.60
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Cream of Tomato Soup
  • 1 of your 5 a day*
  • *Per can. Aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.
  • ''Did you know, while each batch of soup is simmering, it's tasted every 30 minutes to make sure it tastes delicious? Our signature blend of Scottish double cream, ripe tomatoes and seasonings make it a real crowd-pleaser.'
  • Audrey Baxter
  • Try our Vegetarian Range
  • Baxters Vegetarian Carrot & Butter Bean
  • Low Fat
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (56%), Water, Sugar, Whole Milk, Modified Maize Starch, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Double Cream (Milk) (1%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Potato Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Onion, Powder, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C. Consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See End of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • Hob: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3 - 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do Not Boil.
  • Microwave: Cat D 750W - 3 1/2 mins, Cat E 850W - 3 mins. Empty contents into a microwaveable container and cover. Stir halfway through cooking.
  • Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only. Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy271kJ/65kcal1084kJ/260kcal
Fat2.7g10.8g
of which saturates1.1g4.4g
Carbohydrate9.0g36.0g
of which sugars5.8g23.2g
Fibre0.2g0.8g
Protein1.0g4.0g
Salt0.67g2.68g
Serves 1--
9 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Too sweet

2 stars

Too sweet. Tesco have now removed the dietary information - I wonder why?

Won't buy this variety again

2 stars

I like a lot of Bater's soups but this really isn't the best tomato on the market.

Really unpleasant

1 stars

Really unpleasant

Lovely

5 stars

Excellent, natura flavour. The best known brand has a metallic aftertaste which put me off tomato soup for many years. Since trying this I have been enjoying tomato soup regularly. Would not have any other brand.

Great taste never changes

5 stars

Lovely tomato flavour and an added dash of cream makes this soup exceptional.

Tomatoe taste thin. Cream sickly

2 stars

Not to my tast. Seems watered down with an excess taste of cream. I found it quite sickly. For me the cream taste dominated the tomatoe flavour which was weak.

No information about carbohydrate etc.

1 stars

No information about carbohydrate etc.

Tasty Fresh & Creamy

5 stars

Best tomato soup available. Love it. Its thick and creamy, strong tomato taste, lovely smooth consistency and Baxters is the best. Have tried them all and this one does not taste of 'e numbers', just fresh tomatoes.

far too sweet. heinz better

2 stars

far too sweet. heinz better

