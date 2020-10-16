We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Baxters Favourite Cock A Leekie Soup 400G

3.7(6)Write a review
£ 1.15
£0.29/100g

Product Description

  • Rice, Leeks and Chicken Soup
  • Cook-a-Leekie
  • "The finest leeks, succulent chicken, juicy carrots and flavoursome onions - that's what makes our Cock-a-Leekie soup the very best. Tuck in to discover why this traditional Scottish soup is still loved by so many."
  • Audrey Baxter
  • Try Our Vegetarian Range
  • Baxters Vegetarian Carrot & Butter Bean
  • Steel
  • Gluten Free
  • Low Fat
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cooked Rice (11%) (Water, Rice), Leeks (11%), Chicken (3%), Cornflour, Carrots, Chicken Stock (Water, Chicken), Flavouring, Onions, Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Turmeric

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C. Consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only. Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3 - 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do Not Boil.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy 155kJ/37kcal620kJ/148kcal
Fat 1.0g4.0g
of which saturates 0.3g1.2g
Carbohydrate 5.4g21.6g
of which sugars 1.7g6.8g
Fibre 0.3g1.2g
Protein 1.6g6.4g
Salt 0.55g2.20g
Serves 1--

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tasteless soup!

2 stars

I thought this would be a really tasty soup but it definitely is not. Very watery tasteless and lacking in both chicken and leek. Extremely disappointing!

Excellent UK product

5 stars

Dearer than other soup makes, but certainly worth the extra for top taste and ingredients

Full of Flavour

5 stars

This is a really tasty soup full of flavour. If you like leeks this is a must have.

Favourites

5 stars

Husband's favourite after Scotch Broth. Both very tasty and make an excellent lunch snack.

very watery. poor value for the price

2 stars

very watery. poor value for the price

Bit on the watery side.

3 stars

Bit on the watery side.

