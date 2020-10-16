Baxters Favourite Cock A Leekie Soup 400G

Tasteless soup!
I thought this would be a really tasty soup but it definitely is not. Very watery tasteless and lacking in both chicken and leek. Extremely disappointing!
Excellent UK product
Dearer than other soup makes, but certainly worth the extra for top taste and ingredients
Full of Flavour
This is a really tasty soup full of flavour. If you like leeks this is a must have.
Favourites
Husband's favourite after Scotch Broth. Both very tasty and make an excellent lunch snack.
very watery. poor value for the price
Bit on the watery side.
