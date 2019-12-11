Baxters Favourite Chicken Broth Soup 400G

It's okay, but the old formula was better. Also ..
It's okay, but the old formula was better. Also ... stop putting rice in soup!
Tasty soup
I really like it, it taste as a real soup
Disappointing change ,now a gluey,floury product
This WAS the best tinned soup I have ever had, an authentic chicken broth. That was a few weeks ago. Now, it is thicker and gluey and has a horrible taste and feel in the mouth. What has happened? A real disappointment. What was a 5 star product, now hardly one
A deserved classic
One of the classic and most popular Baxter soups. I have eaten this for years and have only a minor gripe - the vegetables are overcooked, and there's too many carrots and not enough greens. Apart from that, this is a good soup that can be turned into a meal by simply adding more ingredients.