Baxters Favourite Chicken Broth Soup 400G

3(4)Write a review
Baxters Favourite Chicken Broth Soup 400G
£ 1.15
£0.29/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Chicken Broth
  • "Want a bowl full of goodness? This broth is bursting with veg, brimming with flavour and tasty chicken. This special recipe is one of the first of many creations from The Baxters family kitchen."
  • Audrey Baxter
  • Try our Veggie Goodness Range
  • Baxters Veggie Goodness Carrot & Butter Bean

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Scottish Specialities W.A. Baxter & Sons (Holdings) Ltd

  • Low fat
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cooked Rice (Water, Rice), Carrots, Potatoes, Onions, Peas, Chicken (2.5%), Cornflour, Chicken Stock (Water, Chicken), Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Parsley, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C.Consume within 2 days. For Best Before End: See End of Can

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3 - 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not boil.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy 174kJ/41kcal696kJ/164kcal
Fat 0.7g2.8g
of which saturates 0.2g0.8g
Carbohydrate 7.2g28.8g
of which sugars 2.1g8.4g
Fibre 0.7g2.8g
Protein 1.6g6.4g
Salt 0.65g2.60g
Serves 1--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

It's okay, but the old formula was better. Also ..

3 stars

It's okay, but the old formula was better. Also ... stop putting rice in soup!

Tasty soup

5 stars

I really like it, it taste as a real soup

Disappointing change ,now a gluey,floury product

1 stars

This WAS the best tinned soup I have ever had, an authentic chicken broth. That was a few weeks ago. Now, it is thicker and gluey and has a horrible taste and feel in the mouth. What has happened? A real disappointment. What was a 5 star product, now hardly one

A deserved classic

4 stars

One of the classic and most popular Baxter soups. I have eaten this for years and have only a minor gripe - the vegetables are overcooked, and there's too many carrots and not enough greens. Apart from that, this is a good soup that can be turned into a meal by simply adding more ingredients.

