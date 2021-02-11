Baxters Vegetarian Spicy Parsnip Soup 400G

List of ingredients added
I looked up the ingredients and on another supermarket website this list of ingredients is given: Water, Parsnip (28%), Carrots, Onions, Double Cream (Milk) (1%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Four, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Salt, Stabiliser (Polyphosphates), Spices (Cumin, Black Pepper, Fenugreek, Ginger, Pimento, Red Chili Pepper, Turmeric), Ground Coriander, Garlic Powder, Bay Leaf, Sunflower Oil.
Great soup
Delicious soup. Perfect touch of spice.
Farinaceous
Disappointed that this is basically parsnip-flavoured flour-paste. For those with a limited tolerance to wheat, this (assisted by maize starch) can leave a heavy, bloated sensation.
Too little info
No ingredient list!
Delicious soup. I usually make my own soups but picked this up on a whim. I love it.