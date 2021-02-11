We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Baxters Vegetarian Spicy Parsnip Soup 400G

3.6(5)Write a review
Product Description

  • Parsnip Soup with Double Cream and Mild Spices
  • 1 of your 5 a Day*
  • *Per can. Aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.
  • ''Need a quick pick-me-up? Our Spicy Parsnip recipe will do the trick. Tender parsnips and carefully selected spices are blended with fresh double cream. The result - a silky texture and utterly uplifting flavour."
  • Audrey Baxter
  • Try our Super Good Range
  • Baxters Super Good Root Vegetable and Turmeric
  • Low fat
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Water, Parsnip (28%), Carrots, Onions, Double Cream (Milk) (1%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Four, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Salt, Stabiliser (Polyphosphates), Spices (Cumin, Black Pepper, Fenugreek, Ginger, Pimento, Red Chili Pepper, Turmeric), Ground Coriander, Garlic Powder, Bay Leaf, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C. Consume within 2 days.For Best Before End: See End of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • Hob: Empty contents into a saucepan and heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do Not Boil.
  • Microwave: Cat D 750W - 3 1/2 mins, Cat E 850W - 3 mins.
  • Empty contents into a microwaveable container and cover. Stir halfway through cooking.
  • Please Note: All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.
  • Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat once cooled.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • If you have any comments or require more information, please contact:
  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g(As Sold) Per Can
Energy 223kJ/53kcal892kJ/212kcal
Fat 2.4g9.6g
of which saturates 1.0g4.0g
Carbohydrate 5.9g23.6g
of which sugars 2.8g11.2g
Fibre 1.7g6.8g
Protein 1.2g4.8g
Salt 0.76g3.04g
Serve 1--
View all Tinned Soup

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

List of ingredients added

5 stars

I looked up the ingredients and on another supermarket website this list of ingredients is given: Water, Parsnip (28%), Carrots, Onions, Double Cream (Milk) (1%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Four, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Salt, Stabiliser (Polyphosphates), Spices (Cumin, Black Pepper, Fenugreek, Ginger, Pimento, Red Chili Pepper, Turmeric), Ground Coriander, Garlic Powder, Bay Leaf, Sunflower Oil.

Great soup

5 stars

Delicious soup. Perfect touch of spice.

Farinaceous

2 stars

Disappointed that this is basically parsnip-flavoured flour-paste. For those with a limited tolerance to wheat, this (assisted by maize starch) can leave a heavy, bloated sensation.

Too little info

1 stars

No ingredient list!

Delicious soup. I usually make my own soups but pi

5 stars

Delicious soup. I usually make my own soups but picked this up on a whim. I love it.

