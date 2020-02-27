Tresemme Salon Professional Diffuser Dryer 5543U

Light weight
Nice light weight hair dryer for its size and has a good long lead. Only had it a couple of weeks but all good so far.
Powerful and sleek
I run a Bed & Breakfast and excellent for the rooms for customer's use
Good value
Bought 2 for my rental rooms. Guests like them and use them very frequently. No issues with them
Does the job, lightweight & powerful.
Great hair dryer, does the job and is really light! I love it and my hair is silky & soft once dry. Is really quite powerful too.
Super hairdyer
Nice and light but does the job brilliantly. Reasonably priced. Good value all round.
Like the diffuser
I am very happy with this hairdryer, much better than my previous one
Does what it says on the tin!
I bought this a few weeks ago and I'm pretty impressed! Great value for money. I'm between styles at the minute and trying to get back my natural curls. The diffuser does just that. The only downfall is, is that it is a little heavy but as I said before it's great value for money.
Not worth the money
I bought they hair dryer because my babyless one broke, the hair dryer is cheaper plastic
Great lightweight dryer!
I have now bought two of these (the first was taken to uni by my daughter) Love how powerful it is but so lightweight. Good heat and speed settings.
A good hair dryer for curly hair
bought this hairdryer when i was finding it hard to maintain my perm. Did the job perfectly, still use it once a week to keep the perm looking good.