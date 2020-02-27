By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tresemme Salon Professional Diffuser Dryer 5543U

4.5(206)Write a review
Tresemme Salon Professional Diffuser Dryer 5543U
£ 18.00
£18.00/each

  • TRESemmé® Salon Professional diffuser hairdryer
  • 3 heat and 3 speed settings plus cold shot
  • Includes concentrator nozzle and diffuser
  • This powerful 2200W TRESemmé Salon Professional Diffuser Dryer is ideal for everyday use. It features 3 heat and speed settings, along with a cool shot button for drying control.
  • With its ionic properties, this dryer helps to eliminate the problem of frizz, whilst promoting smooth results. Great for boosting natural curls, this lightweight dryer can be used easily and has a long length cord. There is an easy clean filter for your convenience.

Light weight

5 stars

Nice light weight hair dryer for its size and has a good long lead. Only had it a couple of weeks but all good so far.

Powerful and sleek

5 stars

I run a Bed & Breakfast and excellent for the rooms for customer's use

Good value

5 stars

Bought 2 for my rental rooms. Guests like them and use them very frequently. No issues with them

Does the job, lightweight & powerful.

5 stars

Great hair dryer, does the job and is really light! I love it and my hair is silky & soft once dry. Is really quite powerful too.

Super hairdyer

5 stars

Nice and light but does the job brilliantly. Reasonably priced. Good value all round.

Like the diffuser

5 stars

I am very happy with this hairdryer, much better than my previous one

Does what it says on the tin!

4 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago and I'm pretty impressed! Great value for money. I'm between styles at the minute and trying to get back my natural curls. The diffuser does just that. The only downfall is, is that it is a little heavy but as I said before it's great value for money.

Not worth the money

1 stars

I bought they hair dryer because my babyless one broke, the hair dryer is cheaper plastic

Great lightweight dryer!

5 stars

I have now bought two of these (the first was taken to uni by my daughter) Love how powerful it is but so lightweight. Good heat and speed settings.

A good hair dryer for curly hair

5 stars

bought this hairdryer when i was finding it hard to maintain my perm. Did the job perfectly, still use it once a week to keep the perm looking good.

