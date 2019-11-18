By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Babyliss New Big Hair 2885U

Write a review
£ 40.00
Product Description

  • BaByliss® Big Hair styler with 50mm ceramic barrel
  • Rotating brush with mixed natural boar and nylon bristles
  • 2 heat settings plus cool setting
  • - Large 50mm rotating ceramic barrel creates a bouncy salon blow-dry style
  • - Soft polishing bristles for an ultimate smooth finish
  • - Super ionic conditioning for frizz-free finish with boosted shine
  • Create the perfect, salon blow-dry finish at home with the BaByliss Big Hair Hot Air Styler. The large 50mm rotating ceramic barrel with soft polishing bristles works through the hair to create dramatic volume and shape, replicating a hairdressers blow-dry. Releasing super ionic conditioners to control frizz and boost shine as you style for a beautifully smooth finish.
  • 700W
  • 50mm ceramic barrel
  • Soft polishing bristles
  • 2 heats plus cool setting
  • 2 rotation speed settings
  • Multi-directional brush
  • Super ionic system
  • 2.5m power cord
  • Protective bristle shield
  • 2 year guarantee

Information

Great buy

4 stars

Bought this ss a gift and got great feed back, great buy

Hair products

5 stars

This is my second big hair in a love it . Would recommend it to everyone

Easy to use

5 stars

I complimented my friend on her hair and she told me she used babyliss big hair. So I ordered one. I love it and it's so easy to use and my hair finally has volume

Very good

5 stars

I have long fine hair which is naturally super wavy with curls. I have used my hot brush a couple of times now. The first time I had lovely hair. After that I've struggled to get it right but I'm putting that down to lack of practice. It also seems to take me a good half hour to do my hair which is a bit of a negative but again I think that might be my inexperience. Despite being all fingers and thumbs right now, my hair looks fuller and bouncier using this than it does when I use a hair dryer and regular brush.

Great product

5 stars

Fantastic alternative to straightening my hair. Easy to use, hair looks fab.

Great results!

5 stars

Really pleased with the results now I have got the hang of how to use the Big Hair. Gives my hair lovely volume and finish

Great !!

5 stars

For me number one :) Great stuff !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

SUPER DUPER PRODUCT

4 stars

This brush is really easy to use, and gives (almost) salon quality blow dry. I like it so much I bought another one for my gym bag. I like it more than my ghd straighteners. Gives nice, big, full, straight hair with a bounce under.

Easy to use

5 stars

Excellent results, easy to use. Value for money. Would recommend.

BaByliss Hair Drier

5 stars

Love this product. Recommended to me by my sister. It is wonderful for longer hair - dries and grooms in one go.

