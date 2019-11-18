Babyliss New Big Hair 2885U

Great buy
Bought this ss a gift and got great feed back, great buy
Hair products
This is my second big hair in a love it . Would recommend it to everyone
Easy to use
I complimented my friend on her hair and she told me she used babyliss big hair. So I ordered one. I love it and it's so easy to use and my hair finally has volume
Very good
I have long fine hair which is naturally super wavy with curls. I have used my hot brush a couple of times now. The first time I had lovely hair. After that I’ve struggled to get it right but I’m putting that down to lack of practice. It also seems to take me a good half hour to do my hair which is a bit of a negative but again I think that might be my inexperience. Despite being all fingers and thumbs right now, my hair looks fuller and bouncier using this than it does when I use a hair dryer and regular brush.
Great product
Fantastic alternative to straightening my hair. Easy to use, hair looks fab.
Great results!
Really pleased with the results now I have got the hang of how to use the Big Hair. Gives my hair lovely volume and finish
Great !!
For me number one :) Great stuff !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
SUPER DUPER PRODUCT
This brush is really easy to use, and gives (almost) salon quality blow dry. I like it so much I bought another one for my gym bag. I like it more than my ghd straighteners. Gives nice, big, full, straight hair with a bounce under.
Easy to use
Excellent results, easy to use. Value for money. Would recommend.
BaByliss Hair Drier
Love this product. Recommended to me by my sister. It is wonderful for longer hair - dries and grooms in one go.