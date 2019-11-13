T Smoked Boneless Gammon Joint
- Energy1685kJ 404kcal20%
- Fat26.0g37%
- Saturates10.0g50%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt7.0g117%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 674kJ / 162kcal
Product Description
- Smoked gammon joint formed from selected cuts of cured pork leg with added water.
- From trusted farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality.
- Gently wood smoked for a deep and intense flavour
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (87%), Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the refrigerator before use. Once defrosted use on the same day. Do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Oven: 190°C/Fan 170°C /Gas 5 30 mins per 500g plus 30 mins Place in roasting tin and cover with foil. Place in the centre of pre-heated oven for recommended time on front of label. 20 minutes before end of cooking remove foil, baste with cooking juices and place back in oven to finish. Remove from oven, cover with foil and rest for 10 minutes. Remove netting, carve and serve.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Produced in the EU, using pork from the EU
Preparation and Usage
Remove gammon from packaging and rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 250g
|Energy
|674kJ / 162kcal
|1685kJ / 404kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|26.0g
|Saturates
|4.0g
|10.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|16.8g
|42.0g
|Salt
|2.8g
|7.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
