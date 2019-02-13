Tesco 2 Rhubarb Crumbles 270G

I ate one heated in the microwave and with an indi
I ate one heated in the microwave and with an individual pot of heated custard poured over it was delicious. The only nuisance was I turned it upside down into a small dish and the crumble was therefore at the bottom, but simply mixed it together when I poured the custard over it. I have a sweet toooth but with the sweet custard I did not need to add sugar to the rhubarb. Bought it on the 12th and expiry date was 18th .
Delicious
Delicious,plenty of rhubarb,Microwaves satisfactorily,very goo,d product