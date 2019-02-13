By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Rhubarb Crumbles 270G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco 2 Rhubarb Crumbles 270G
£ 2.00
£0.74/100g

Offer

One crumble
  • Energy1503kJ 358kcal
    18%
  • Fat12.7g
    18%
  • Saturates4.7g
    24%
  • Sugars23.9g
    27%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1114kJ / 265kcal

Product Description

  • Rhubarb pieces in a sweet sauce, topped with a butter enriched oaty crumble.
  • Sweet & tart. Buttery crumble baked until golden on a layer of rhubarb pieces.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rhubarb (37%), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Water, Breadcrumbs [Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt], Butter (Milk) (4%), Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water], Cornflour, Oats, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Honey, Pasteurised Egg White.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results, oven heat. Remove outer packaging and lid.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Instructions stated are for individual heating times only. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 22 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

2 x 135g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne crumble (135g)
Energy1114kJ / 265kcal1503kJ / 358kcal
Fat9.4g12.7g
Saturates3.5g4.7g
Carbohydrate41.3g55.8g
Sugars17.7g23.9g
Fibre2.0g2.7g
Protein2.8g3.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I ate one heated in the microwave and with an indi

5 stars

I ate one heated in the microwave and with an individual pot of heated custard poured over it was delicious. The only nuisance was I turned it upside down into a small dish and the crumble was therefore at the bottom, but simply mixed it together when I poured the custard over it. I have a sweet toooth but with the sweet custard I did not need to add sugar to the rhubarb. Bought it on the 12th and expiry date was 18th .

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious,plenty of rhubarb,Microwaves satisfactorily,very goo,d product

