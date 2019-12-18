Baileys Pouring Cream 250 Ml

mo otherwill do
My Coffee is not happy without it - gottit ?????
lovely product but unavailable? why
lovely product but unavailable? why
Double Cream (Milk) (64%), Skimmed Milk (19%), Alcohol, Sugar, Baileys® Original Irish Cream Liqueur (Milk) (2%) (contains Flavourings, Colour (Caramel), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate)), Stabilisers (Milk Protein, Pectin)
Keep refrigerated. Once opened use within 3 days and by the Use By date shown.Not suitable for home freezing. For Use By date see lid.
Produced in the UK
Contains 8 servings
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
250ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 30ml
|Energy
|1516kJ
|455kJ
|-
|367kcal
|110kcal
|Fat
|31.7g
|9.5g
|of which saturates
|21.2g
|6.4g
|Carbohydrate
|12.0g
|3.6g
|of which sugars
|11.4g
|3.4g
|Protein
|3.0g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|-
|-
