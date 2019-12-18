Clover Lighter Spread 1Kg

Product Description
- 49% fat spread with buttermilk
- This lovely tub of Clover contains 60% less saturated fat than butter. With absolutely no artificial ingredients and a delicious buttery taste, it's perfect for all the family.
- The tastiest light spread* with 60% less saturated fat than butter and no artificial ingredients
- Clover Light has a delicious buttery taste and absolutely no artificial ingredients, making it the perfect choice for families who prefer a healthier alternative to butter, but with no compromise on taste**. Spread Clover Light on your toast for a tasty snack, add it to your lunchbox sandwiches or melt it over your hot vegetables.
- Clover knows that we are all looking for healthier and balanced diet options that still taste great**. So, why not make Clover part of your family meal time?
- Clover is committed to Sustainable Palm Oil and our tubs and lids are widely recycled. For more information please visit www.dairycrest.co.uk
- - Made with buttermilk for a delicious buttery taste
- - Absolutely no artificial ingredients
- - Healthier alternative to butter
- - 49% fat spread with buttermilk
- - Suitable for spreading, cooking, baking and frying on a low to medium heat
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - No hydrogenated fats
- * MSU Research 2016, Base: Spreads Consumers, Overall Liking, Comparison of top leading spreads (volume sales July 2018). Data also using predicted liking score.
- ** Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (Sustainable Palm, Rapeseed), Buttermilk (40%), Water, Salt, Acid (Lactic Acid), Natural Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 2-5°CFor Best Before: See Side
Preparation and Usage
- Perfect for spreading, cooking, baking & frying on a low to medium heat.
Recycling info
Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Tub. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Freepost Dairy Crest.
Return to
- If you've got any questions feel free to get in touch, we'd love to hear from you
- Clover Careline 0800 783 7293
- Freepost Dairy Crest.
Net Contents
1kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1869kJ / 454kcal
|Fat
|49g
|of which saturates
|17.6g
|of which mono-unsaturates
|21.2g
|of which polyunsaturates
|8.4g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|of which sugars
|2.0g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Salt
|1.4g
