Tesco 8 Garlic Ciabatta Slices 360G

Tesco 8 Garlic Ciabatta Slices 360G
£ 1.60
£0.44/100g

Per slice
  • Energy544kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1266kJ / 301kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Ciabatta slices topped with garlic and parsley spread, with added butter.
  • CRISPY & BUTTERY Crusty ciabatta slices with an aromatic garlic and parsley topping Our expert bakers have refined their recipe over time using slow fermentation for an open textured bread The dough is then traditionally baked on the sole of the oven delivering an eggshell like crust.
  • Crispy & buttery
  • Crusty ciabatta slices with an aromatic garlic and parsley topping
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Butter (Milk) (4.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Fibre, Garlic Purée, Garlic, Salt, Parsley, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until a golden yellow.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 11-12 mins

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until a golden yellow.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 7-8 mins

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Why not try...
  • Create the perfect Bruschetta by cooking ciabatta slices adding fresh tomatoes, basil leaves and drizzling extra virgin olive oil.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (43g)
Energy1266kJ / 301kcal544kJ / 129kcal
Fat7.5g3.2g
Saturates3.3g1.4g
Carbohydrate46.9g20.2g
Sugars3.3g1.4g
Fibre3.6g1.5g
Protein9.6g4.1g
Salt0.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Very stodgy

2 stars

The product name is incorrect: bread rolls cut in half are not the same as slices from a loaf, which is what I was expecting. As a result, each "slice" had a disproportionate amount of crust and resulted in there being a soggy, stodgy couple of teaspoons of bread in the middle. Not at all nice. Had they been slices from a ciabatta loaf, the result would have been very different - I know, I've done that myself in the past and would do that again. Won't be buying this product again unless it's changed to reflect the product name.

Nice Garlic Bread

4 stars

great taste great value I would recommend.

Great value for money

5 stars

Cook up nice, very filling and tasty I would recommend these over traditional garlic bread.

