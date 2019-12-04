Tesco 8 Garlic Ciabatta Slices 360G

Very stodgy
The product name is incorrect: bread rolls cut in half are not the same as slices from a loaf, which is what I was expecting. As a result, each "slice" had a disproportionate amount of crust and resulted in there being a soggy, stodgy couple of teaspoons of bread in the middle. Not at all nice. Had they been slices from a ciabatta loaf, the result would have been very different - I know, I've done that myself in the past and would do that again. Won't be buying this product again unless it's changed to reflect the product name.
Nice Garlic Bread
great taste great value I would recommend.
Great value for money
Cook up nice, very filling and tasty I would recommend these over traditional garlic bread.