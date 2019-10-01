Tesco Mashed Potato 425G

Fair but needs more butter
Good side dish, needs more butter though. I don't know what happened to Tesco's Finest mash, now that was good. This is a fair substitute, if you add a bit of extra butter. Plenty for two. I cook it directly in the microwave from the freezer. Usually between 8-10 minutes. Then mix it through with a fork or it will form like a skin on the top.
OW!
TOO MUCH PEPPER
Film Lids need urgent attention!
It is good quality and the mash is superb, but trying to get the film off is a nightmare for anyone with a weakness in their wrists and hands. This is also true of many of the ready prepared meals, other than the more expensive ones.
Excellent taste quality and value
Brilliant quality and taste will be buying time and time again
good food rubbish carton.
Mashed potato was fine, cases that carried it was crap, as soon as you lift them you're finger would go straight through.
Better than home made and without the palaver !
Taste better than home made and without all the palaver of preparing mash potato I freeze a handy amount as I love this quality mash with a salad , sausage and mash and even a curry
Best mash
Very yummy so easy to do we love it
So simple
I’ve been buying this product for months & it’s a god send, Just fresh creamy mash without mess or effort.