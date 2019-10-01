By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mashed Potato 425G

4(8)Write a review
Tesco Mashed Potato 425G
£ 1.00
£2.36/kg

Offer

1/2 pack
  • Energy656kJ 156kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 322kJ / 76kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned mashed potato with butter.
  • Smooth and buttery. Mashed with milk and butter, seasoned with a pinch of salt and pepper.
  Pack size: 425g
  • Pack size: 425g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (77%), Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 5 1/2 mins / 5 mins
Heat on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W/900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat on full power for another 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

425g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 pack (204g**)
Energy322kJ / 76kcal656kJ / 156kcal
Fat1.9g3.9g
Saturates1.2g2.4g
Carbohydrate12.6g25.7g
Sugars2.1g4.3g
Fibre1.3g2.7g
Protein1.5g3.1g
Salt0.4g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 425g typically weighs 408g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Fair but needs more butter

3 stars

Good side dish, needs more butter though. I don't know what happened to Tesco's Finest mash, now that was good. This is a fair substitute, if you add a bit of extra butter. Plenty for two. I cook it directly in the microwave from the freezer. Usually between 8-10 minutes. Then mix it through with a fork or it will form like a skin on the top.

OW!

1 stars

TOO MUCH PEPPER

Film Lids need urgent attention!

3 stars

It is good quality and the mash is superb, but trying to get the film off is a nightmare for anyone with a weakness in their wrists and hands. This is also true of many of the ready prepared meals, other than the more expensive ones.

Excellent taste quality and value

5 stars

Brilliant quality and taste will be buying time and time again

good food rubbish carton.

3 stars

Mashed potato was fine, cases that carried it was crap, as soon as you lift them you're finger would go straight through.

Better than home made and without the palaver !

5 stars

Taste better than home made and without all the palaver of preparing mash potato I freeze a handy amount as I love this quality mash with a salad , sausage and mash and even a curry

Best mash

5 stars

Very yummy so easy to do we love it

So simple

5 stars

I’ve been buying this product for months & it’s a god send, Just fresh creamy mash without mess or effort.

