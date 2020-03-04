By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bakers Dental Delicious Medium Chicken 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Bakers Dental Delicious Medium Chicken 200G
£ 1.75
£8.75/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Complementary Pet Food for Adult Dogs
  • BAKERS® Dental Delicious with Chicken are delicious chews with a soft meaty centre, that not only taste great, but also help keep your dog's teeth clean too!
  • Each specially shaped chewy stick helps keep your dog's teeth clean, gums healthy and reduce the build-up of tartar. The low fat recipe also means they're suitable as a daily treat*.
  • A chew with a soft meaty centre for a taste your dog will love.
  • Each stick has been specially designed for medium sized adult dogs (10-25kg).
  • *Remember to adjust the main meal accordingly
  • Delicious chewy sticks with a soft meaty centre
  • A complementary pet food for medium sized dogs (10-25kg)
  • Specially shaped chewy outer to help keep teeth clean, gums healthy and reduce build-up of tartar
  • Low in fat
  • A complementary pet food suitable as a daily treat
  • Resealable zip for freshness
  • No added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 200G
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Cereals, Glycerol, Meat and Animal Derivatives (10%)*, Minerals, Sorbitol, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Vegetables, *Equivalent to 30% Re-Hydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 4% Chicken

Storage

Keep pet food n a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch numbers: see coding on bottom panel.

Preparation and Usage

  • Daily Feeding Amount:
  • Size of Dog: Medium, Dog body weight (kg): 10-25, Daily Feed (pieces/day): 1 piece
  • For your dog's health, respect the feeding guide and exercise him daily. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
  • Supervise your dog when giving him/her the treat.

Warnings

  • WARNING: THIS BAG IS NOT A TOY. TO AVOID RISK OF SUFFOCATION. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN & PETS.

Name and address

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Nestlé Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • IE 1800 50 93 68 (Freephone)
  • www.purina.ie

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein13.5%
Fat content3.7%
Crude ash8.1%
Crude fibres0.7%
Moisture19.0%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit. A:12 000
Vit. D3:810
-mg/kg:
Calcium iodate anhydrous:(I: 2.0)
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:(Mn: 5.7)
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:(Zn: 140)
Sodium selenite:(Se: 0.19)
Additives:-
Antioxidants-

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: THIS BAG IS NOT A TOY. TO AVOID RISK OF SUFFOCATION. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN & PETS.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Bakers Joint Delicious Large Chicken 240G

£ 2.00
£8.34/kg

Offer

Bakers Dental Delicious Large Chicken 270G

£ 2.00
£7.41/kg

Offer

Bakers Whirlers Dog Treats Bacon And Cheese 130G

£ 1.40
£10.77/kg

Bakers Rewards Mixed 100G

£ 1.00
£10.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here