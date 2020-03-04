Bakers Dental Delicious Large Chicken 270G
Offer
Product Description
- Complementary Pet Food for Adult Dogs
- BAKERS® Dental Delicious with Chicken are delicious chews with a soft meaty centre, that not only taste great, but also help keep your dog's teeth clean too!
- Each specially shaped chewy stick helps keep your dog's teeth clean, gums healthy and reduce the build-up of tartar. The low fat recipe also means they're suitable as a daily treat*.
- A chew with a soft meaty centre for a taste your dog will love.
- Each stick has been specially designed for large sized dogs over 25kg.
- *Remember to adjust the main meal accordingly
- Delicious chewy sticks with a soft meaty centre
- A complementary pet food for large sized dogs over 25kg
- Specially shaped chewy outer to help keep teeth clean, gums healthy and reduce build-up of tartar
- Low in fat
- A complementary pet food suitable as a daily treat
- Resealable zip for freshness
- No added artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 270G
- Low in fat
Information
Ingredients
Cereals, Glycerol, Meat and Animal Derivatives (10%)*, Minerals, Sorbitol, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Vegetables, *Equivalent to 30% Re-Hydrated Meat and Animal Derivatives, with 4% Chicken
Storage
Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch numbers: see coding on bottom panel.
Preparation and Usage
- Daily Feeding Amount:
- Size of Dog: Large, Dog body weight (kg): >25, Daily Feed (pieces/day): 1 piece
- For your dog's health, respect the feeding guide and exercise him daily. Clean, fresh drinking water should always be available.
- Supervise your dog when giving him/her the treat.
Warnings
- WARNING: THIS BAG IS NOT A TOY. TO AVOID RISK OF SUFFOCATION, KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN & PETS.
Name and address
- Purina PetCare Team,
- PO Box 478,
- Horley,
- RH6 6DE.
- Nestlé Purina PetCare,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Distributor address
- Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
- 1 City Place,
- Gatwick,
- RH6 0PA.
Return to
- UK:
- Purina PetCare Team,
- PO Box 478,
- Horley,
- RH6 6DE.
- UK 0800 21 21 61 (Freephone)
- www.purina.co.uk
- IE:
- Nestlé Purina PetCare,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Protein
|13.5%
|Fat content
|3.7%
|Crude ash
|8.1%
|Crude fibres
|0.7%
|Moisture
|19.0%
|Nutritional additives:
|IU/kg:
|Vit. A:
|12 000
|Vit. D3:
|810
|-
|mg/kg:
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|(I: 2.0)
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|(Mn: 5.7)
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|(Zn: 140)
|Sodium selenite:
|(Se: 0.19)
|Additives:
|-
|Antioxidants
|-
Safety information
WARNING: THIS BAG IS NOT A TOY. TO AVOID RISK OF SUFFOCATION, KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN & PETS.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020